Atlanta Braves offering free tickets for residents evacuating due to Hurricane Dorian

Residents following mandatory evacuation orders due to Hurricane Dorian will have an opportunity to see one of the top teams in Major League Baseball for free.

The National League East Division-leading Atlanta Braves are offering free tickets while supplies last to anyone evacuating for its Tuesday and Thursday games at SunTrust Park. The Braves play the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday and Washington Nationals on Thursday, with both scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m.

Residents will need to show a valid driver’s license with a coastal zip code that is part of a mandatory evacuation zone to be eligible. Tickets can only be claimed on site at a SunTrust Park ticket office.

Other companies offering aid in advance of hurricane impacts include Airbnb, which is providing free housing to displaced residents and disaster relief workers and American Airlines, which is waiving change fees for customers choosing not to fly to or from an airport covered by a travel waiver due to the storm.