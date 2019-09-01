Myrtle Beach airport remains open, but is your flight still on? Here’s how to find out

Hurricane Dorian tracking toward Carolinas Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on Hurricane Dorian as it tracks toward the Carolinas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on Hurricane Dorian as it tracks toward the Carolinas.

Myrtle Beach International Airport remains open despite the potential threat of severe weather from Hurricane Dorian, according to a news release from the City of Myrtle Beach.

“It is the individual airlines’ decision as to whether flights are delayed or canceled. All inquiries should be directed to the passenger’s individual airline, not the airport,” an email from the city says.

Here’s a way to track flight status for Myrtle Beach International Airport.

The City of Myrtle Beach on Sunday joined Horry County in moving emergency operations into what’s known as OPCON 2, meaning the departments are in a “heightened state of awareness.”