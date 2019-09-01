Coastal Carolina cancels classes as Hurricane Dorian threatens South Carolina coast

Hurricane Dorian tracking toward Carolinas Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on Hurricane Dorian as it tracks toward the Carolinas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on Hurricane Dorian as it tracks toward the Carolinas.

Coastal Carolina University announced Sunday that it is canceling on-campus classes beginning Tuesday due to the threat of impacts from Hurricane Dorian.

“In an abundance of caution, CCU will cancel on-campus classes and will initiate the academic continuity plan, starting Tuesday, Sept. 3. The University will provide ample notice before on-campus classes are resumed,” a message on the university’s website says.

CCU has asked its employees to report for usual working hours beginning Tuesday until further notice. The university urged students who left town for the Labor Day holiday to hold off on returning to the Grand Strand.

Coastal urged students who live on campus to pay close attention to their email from University Housing.