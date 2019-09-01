Weather News
Hurricane Dorian: Horry County, Conway governments now in ‘heightened state of awareness’
Hurricane Dorian tracking toward Carolinas
As uncertainty mounts as to what impact Hurricane Dorian will have on the Grand Strand, Horry County and Conway have moved their emergency operations into what’s known as OPCON 2, meaning the departments are in a “heightened state of awareness.”
While the emergency operations center isn’t activated, the agencies are beginning to put their plans in place in the event Hurricane Dorian has a major impact locally.
Hurricane Dorian was declared a Category 5 hurricane Sunday morning, with winds now at 175 mph. As of the 8 a.m. briefing, Dorian is still expected to skim Florida, hugging the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina and possibly never making landfall.
Below are some important reminders from Horry Emergency Management:
- Survey your property, clear storm drains and gutters of debris
- Make sure you have your family hurricane plans in place
- Prepare your hurricane kit to include items like water, batteries, flashlights, etc.
- Fuel up your vehicles and cans for generators
- Know your evacuation zone and where you’ll evacuate to in case of an evacuation order
- Monitor the weather forecast
- Make plans for your pets
