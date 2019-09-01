Hurricane Dorian: Horry County, Conway governments now in ‘heightened state of awareness’

Hurricane Dorian tracking toward Carolinas Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on Hurricane Dorian as it tracks toward the Carolinas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on Hurricane Dorian as it tracks toward the Carolinas.

As uncertainty mounts as to what impact Hurricane Dorian will have on the Grand Strand, Horry County and Conway have moved their emergency operations into what’s known as OPCON 2, meaning the departments are in a “heightened state of awareness.”

While the emergency operations center isn’t activated, the agencies are beginning to put their plans in place in the event Hurricane Dorian has a major impact locally.

Hurricane Dorian was declared a Category 5 hurricane Sunday morning, with winds now at 175 mph. As of the 8 a.m. briefing, Dorian is still expected to skim Florida, hugging the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina and possibly never making landfall.

Below are some important reminders from Horry Emergency Management:

