SC jurors took less than two hours to find USC student killer Rowland guilty of murder

It took less than two hours Tuesday for a Richland County jury of seven women and five men to find Nathaniel Rowland guilty of murder, kidnapping and the use of a weapon in a violent crime in the 2019 death of University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson.

And after an hour of statements from Josephson’s family and her family, as well as Rowland’s mother and father, state Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Rowland, 27, to life in prison.

“The sentence in this case is that you be committed to the state Department of Corrections for life,” said Newman, adding that the fatal stabbing of Josephson in the back seat of Rowland’s car, which she mistakenly believed was her Uber ride, was “the most severe murder” he has ever seen.

“I have dealt with the heartless, and you fall into that category — a person without any remorse whatsoever ... a depraved heart,” Newman told Rowland. “This is the first time I have ever presided over a case where the victim was stabbed over 120 times.”

Newman continued, “The evidence in this case — I chose the word avalanche — was so overwhelming. Law enforcement in this case did the best job in investigating this case that I have seen in the past 30-40 years,” said Newman, a 21-year trial judge.

With such a massive amount of evidence, Newman told Rowland, who stood before him, “There were 1,000 roads (to guilt). Each road led to you. A thousand trails. Each trail led to you. All the evidence ... points to your guilt,” Newman said.

“You took her life — only an animal or monster does that,” said Seymour Josephson, who asked Newman to give Rowland life in prison.

Minutes later, 5th Circuti Solicitor Byron Gipson echoed Josephson, asking the judge to give the maximum — life in prison.

Rowland’s mother, identified only as Mrs. Rowland, was allowed to speak to the judge and asserted her son was innocent.

Judge Newman interrupted:

“Ma’am, I’m not going to hear any claim of innocence — he’s convicted, “ Newman said, who told her if she had any evidence of his innocence, she should have testified. ”He is guilty of murder. He is guilty of kidnapping.”

Defense attorney Tracy Pinnock then told Judge Newman that she wants the judge to know that Rowland has a loving family who supports him and, “Mr. Rowland maintains his innocence.” Pinnock also said that Rowland has no criminal history, that he is still young and a sentence less than life is appropriate.

Minutes earlier, when the jury came back to the courtroom and delivered its collective verdict, Pinnock asked that jurors be polled individually if that was their verdict.

One by one, jurors — identified by number — stood and in response to a question about their verdict by deputy clerk of court Jacqueline Pendergrass — answered in a strong clear voice answered, “Yes” in a way that left no doubt they were convinced there guilty verdict was correct.

In an argument to the jury Tuesday morning, prosecutor Dan Gold Goldberg told the jury if it used its collective common sense, it would easily find Nathaniel Rowland guilty of the 2019 murder and kidnapping of University of South Carolina senior Samantha Josephson, who mistakenly got into his car in Five Points thinking it was the Uber ride she had called.

“There is only one reasonable conclusion,” said Goldberg, “and that conclusion is that Nathaniel Rowland is guilty.”

Closing arguments tie up the case

In his 75-minute closing argument based on hundreds of pieces of scientific, video and other evidence that prosecutors had introduced through 33 witnesses since testimony began July 20, Goldberg stitched a macabre narrative with Rowland, 27, cast as predatory killer and Josephson as the innocent victim.

“She was a daughter, sister, friend, girlfriend, future law student; she was someone who had her whole life in front of her,” Goldberg said. “Samantha Josephson deserved a chance to live her life, and this man (he pointed to Rowland) took that chance from her.”

Goldberg’s story began on March 29, 2019, around 2 am when video surveillance tapes in Five Points, a nightclub area near USC’s main campus, captured getting into Rowland 2017 black Impala Chevrolet sedan. It had been cruising Harden Street where Josephson waited outside the Bird Dog club for an Uber she had just called and doubled back to pick her up.

“After this video, she is never seen alive,” Goldberg said.

Prosecutor Dan Goldberg points to defendant Nathaniel Rowland's car circling the block as Samantha Josephson waits for an Uber while delivering closing arguments during Rowland's trial, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Richland County Circuit Court in Columbia, S.C.

With no human witnesses to continue the story, Goldberg reminded the jury of the numerous kinds of scientific evidence and witness testimony, introduced by many of the state’s 31 witnesses over the past week, that documented Goldberg’s narrative of came next.

▪ An enormous amount of blood — nearly a gallon, which is the amount of blood contained in a human body — was found in the car’s back seat by law officers who stopped Rowland driving in Columbia the next day. DNA found in that blood matched Josephson’s.

The car itself “was an actual crime scene,” Goldberg told the jury.

Rowland’s Impala was equipped with rear seat child proof window and door locks activated by the driver, Goldberg said. “There was no way out.”

▪ Cell phone tower data and a “Find My Phone” social app on Josephson’s cell phone tracked the two phones moving together away from the brightly lit Five Points area toward dimly-lighted Shandon and Rosewood residential areas. Josephson’s cell phone’s app went dead after about 20 minutes but cell phone towers continued tracking Rowland’s phone for hours.

From Columbia, Rowland’s Verizon phone traveled along U.S. 378 east toward Sumter County and finally into Clarendon County where the phone went into a remote rural area called the New Zion community. It was where Rowland had grown up, a place where he would be familiar with the back roads. The body was dumped in a woods accessible only by dirt roads.

‘No one would go there if they weren’t a local,” said Goldberg. “They wouldn’t know how to get there.”

More cell phone evidence showed Rowland’s cell phone moving back towards Sumter where it stopped near a Wells Fargo Bank. Video from an ATM machine showed a man resembling Rowland wearing a hoodie like he wore when he was arrested the next day trying unsuccessfully to access her account.

Other cell phone tracking data showed Rowland going to anther ATM machine in Columbia, to the house of his girl friend, Maria Howard and later in the morning to a cell phone repair store on Monticello Road. The store’s video captured a black Chevrolet Impala in the store’s parking lot and a man resembling Rowland inside the store. The man tried to sell a rose-pink Apple phone to the store operator but they couldn’t agree on a price. The phone turned out to be Josephson’s.

▪ Text messages from Rowland’s girl friend around early on the morning of March 29 show her asking him where he was. He was supposed to be taking her to her job at McDonald’s. When he finally showed up to take her to work, she noticed blood in the back seat and asked where it came from. “Mind your business,” he told her.

▪ Later that day, Rowland began to try to clean his car with bleach. Garbage bags with bloody clothes and the two-bladed utility tool used to kill Josephson were later found in a trash can at the girl friends house. The bags, with clothes and the weapon inside, were introduced at trial. Rowland’s DNA was found on the knife tool.

▪ That afternoon, by chance, two turkey hunters were ambling through the woods near Josephson’s body looking for birds to shoot. Earlier they had been about 10 miles away, near the town of Turbeville, where they weren’t finding any birds, so they decided to go to a remote section around the New Zion community. One of them spotted a tangle of bloody clothes off a dirt path. It was Josephson’s body.

“If they (the hunters) had been successful in Turbeville, there is no telling when or if Samantha would have ever been found,” Goldberg said.

In her argument to the jury, Rowland’s lawyer Pinnock reminded the jury of questions defense attorneys had asked prosecution witnesses throughout the trial, questions Pinnock asserted would show the jury that there were reasonable doubts that Rowland was the killer.

Rowland had no marks or scratches on him, for one thing, Pinnock told the jury. If he had really been in a fight with Josephson, those would have been visible.

The murder weapon — a two bladed utility tool — also had other peoples’ DNA on it, indicating someone else could have been the killer, she said.

“The state has not met its burden of proof,” Pinnock said.

But Judge Newman, after the verdict, described law enforcement’s work as nearly perfect. With technology and science, virtually every minute of the 24 hours between the time Josephson was abducted and Rowland was arrested had been reconstructed, the judge said.