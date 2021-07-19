Rowland, charged in fake Uber killing, seeks to fire lawyers just before trial starts

With the start of the “Fake Uber” murder trial hours or days away, an S.C. state judge on Monday indicated he will refuse to let the sole defendant in the case fire his three court-appointed attorneys and get a new lawyer.

Around noon Monday, several hours after the initial winnowing of a pool of some 1,000 prospective jurors had started, defendant Nathaniel Rowland, 27, surprised the court by telling Judge Clifton Newman he didn’t think his three lawyers from the Richland County public defender’s office were adequately representing him and he wanted to hire a new lawyer.

“I just feel like she is not fighting for me,” Rowland said of Tracy Pinnock, the lead public defender lawyer on the case. The other two are Alicia Goode and Roert Pillinger. Public defenders are paid by the state and provide legal representation to any criminal defendant who cannot afford a lawyer.

Before Rowland spoke, Judge Newman cleared the large courtroom on the third floor of the Richland County courthouse of prospective jurors to hold a hearing on Rowland’s request to fire his current attorneys.

Newman noted that the request was being made on the eve of a complex murder trial that lawyers for the prosecution as well as the defense had spent two years preparing for.

“I have to ensure that your rights to a fair trial are protected, but I also have to ensure that the state’s rights are also protected,” Newman said.

Rowland was arrested in late March 2019, a day after the body of University of South Carolina senior Samantha Josephson was found in a field in Clarendon County. The night before, Josephson, 21, had been in the Five Points nightclub area off campus and mistakenly got into a car she believed was the Uber ride she had called, according to evidence in the case.

Rowland is charged with her murder and kidnapping.

The man charged with the murder of Samantha Josephson is scheduled to go on trial this week. online@thestate.com

During the hearing, Judge Newman told Rowland neither he (Rowland) nor Rowland’s family have the money to hire a new lawyer as well as the expert witnesses that Rowland’s current attorneys have already retained.

Moreover, Newman said, Rowland’s current lawyers have been working on his case more than two years and have spent more than $10,000 in public money on expert witnesses who are prepared to offer testimony on cell phones, crime scenes and handwriting.

“The U.S. Constitution gives a person the right to have the state appoint a lawyer. ... The state has provided a lawyer free of charge. The state has spent thousands of dollars to hire lawyers to represent you. I would venture to say, far in excess of $10,000.”

Newman continued, “The state is not obligated to provide private funds for you to hire a private lawyer. If you hire a private lawyer, it has to be done with your own funds.”

Newman also questioned two of Rowland’s attorneys, Pinnock and Goode, about their credentials. Each said they had more than 10 years’ experience with the public defender’s office and had handled hundreds of criminal cases, including murder cases.

“I do believe I would represent Mr. Rowland to the best of my ability,” Pinnock told the judge.

During the hearing, Rowland told Judge Newman he wanted to hire a private lawyer who was referred to as Debra Barry several times, and as Debra Moore at other times.

When that lawyer could not be reached by phone, Newman asked court officials to find her and bring her to court so he could question her. She had not been located by the time of The State’s print deadline Monday. Newman also pointed out that Debra Moore, or Barry, had been employed by the prosecution as a prosecutor at the time they preparing the Josephson case, so she might have a conflict in representing him.

“Why did you wait until the day of trial to raise this question?” Newman asked Rowland.

“It wasn’t intentional,” Rowland replied, explaining he had been thinking about getting a new lawyer for some time.

Newman recessed the hearing until the lawyer Rowland had identified could be found and brought to court, saying that so far, “I have been given no legitimate basis to release your counsel (the public defenders).”

Earlier Monday, the first tranche of 700 of the 1,000 prospective jurors arrived at the Richland County courthouse for initial questioning to see who among them would be candidates for jury service. Three hundred more jurors were to arrive Monday afternoon.

Potential jurors included schoolteachers, nurses, clergy, students and more. They came from all walks of life. Some wore suits, others sweatpants. Their ages appeared to range from the 20s to the 60s.

Multiple jurors were excused because of COVID-19 related reasons. During the jury selection process, Newman dismissed several potential jurors who said they were uncomfortable being in a courtroom because of coronavirus, had an immunocompromised family member or had been exposed to someone who tested positive to COVID-19.

“It’s something the courts have been struggling with for some time,” Newman said of coronavirus. “We thought things were moving back to a greater degree of normalcy” before the Delta variant emerged.