Line stretches down South Carolina sidewalk after multiple lottery wins, video shows

Dozens line up on South Carolina sidewalk after lottery wins Dozens of people stood in line outside the SC Education Lottery claims office in Columbia after a record number of people won playing the same number combination in the Pick 4 game. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people stood in line outside the SC Education Lottery claims office in Columbia after a record number of people won playing the same number combination in the Pick 4 game.

Dozens waited outside a South Carolina lottery office after a record number of players chose the same lucky combination.

Winners eager to cash in were already waiting before the Columbia claims center opened for business on Monday, the SC Education Lottery said in a news release.

As heat scorched the area, the line ended up spanning down a sidewalk and around a corner, according to a video posted Monday afternoon on Twitter.

It was all because a record number of players picked the same combination for the Pick 4 lottery drawing on Saturday, the lottery said.

So what were the lucky numbers?

They were 2-2-2-2, marking the first time that sequence was drawn since 2012, the SC Education Lottery says.

With more than 1,000 winning Pick 4 plays, the lottery will have to dole out its highest-ever amount for the game, officials say.

It’s expecting a $3.4 million payout for tickets that are worth $2,500 to $5,000 individually.

About $80,000 of that total will go toward one person who played the winning numbers 16 times, the lottery says.

For those still waiting for their prizes, lottery officials say they are giving out water and handheld fans. The temperature had reached 94 degrees as of 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.