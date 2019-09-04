South Carolina
Wife’s forgetfulness leads to $1 million jackpot for South Carolina couple
These scholarships are funded by the lottery
A South Carolina man is celebrating a $1 million lottery prize, thanks to his wife’s forgetfulness.
The husband was driving near Greer this week when a fuel light told him his car was almost out of gas, the South Carolina Education Lottery said on Wednesday.
That’s when he stopped to fill up his tank at Corner Mart on North Highway 101, according to a news release.
There, the man bought a ticket for the $10 Millionaire Series game, the release said.
It was for his wife, “who he says never remembers to put gas in the car,” according to the lottery.
Officials say the ticket was a $1 million jackpot winner.
“I’m never putting gas in the car again,” the wife told the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The couple, who beat odds of more than one-in-a-million, plans to go to Disney World after the lucky win, the lottery said.
The husband and wife are from Taylors, roughly 8 miles northeast of Greenville. Their names were not released.
Comments