‘Check your tickets’: $1 million lottery prize was just sold in NC, officials say
Someone who recently stopped at a North Carolina gas station is due for a $1 million windfall.
That’s because a winning ticket for the Cash 5 lottery game was sold in Cumberland County, officials said Friday in a news release.
The NC Education Lottery is encouraging people to check their tickets after it says someone made the lucky purchase at a Sunoco station on Ramsey Street in Fayetteville.
The ticket “matched all five numbers,” which are 2-16-19-31-41, the lottery says.
The winner beat odds of nearly one-in-a-million and has about 6 months to claim the jackpot, the news release says.
The prize totals $1,124,366, according to the release.
The lottery says ticket sales help raise funds for education.
