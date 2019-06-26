2020 Guide: Who’s running for president and other essential 2020 info for SC voters

Who’s running? When do I vote? How can I learn more about candidates? We tackle these questions and more in our 2020 voter guide

Keeping track of more than two-dozen major contenders vying for the presidency in 2020 can be a daunting task.

To help you, The State has put together a voter guide to help you navigate the packed Democratic presidential primary field and keep up with Republicans campaign in South Carolina, too.

First, the basic questions:

When is the primary?

South Carolinians get their first chance to weigh in on 2020 elections on February 29, the date set for the state’s first-in-the-South Democratic presidential preference primary.

As of June, President Donald Trump has only one declared Republican opponent: former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld. It’s up to the S.C. Republican Party whether to hold a presidential preference primary, and they may decide not to hold one to protect the president.

Who’s running?

As of June 26, twenty-seven people have said they are running for President of the United States: two Republicans and 25 Democrats. Here’s a little bit you should know about each one, organized in alphabetical order by party.

The Democrats

Submitted photo/Tracy Glantz/Gavin McIntyre

Michael Bennet

Current job: U.S. Senator from Colorado since 2009

Age on Inauguration Day: 56

Past experience: Before entering politics, Bennet was the superintendent of the Denver Public Schools system. He also served as chief of staff for then-Denver Mayor John Hickenlooper (who also is running for president).

Has he visited South Carolina? Bennet has visited Columbia and Fort Mill.

Major policy proposals: Thus far in the campaign, Bennet has touted his plan for combating climate change, which aims at reducing emissions to net-zero by 2050.

Joe Biden

Current job: Since leaving the office, the former vice president has focused on creating the Biden Foundation, the Biden Cancer Initiative and several other centers and institutes.

Age on Inauguration Day: 78

Past experience: Most recently, Biden served two terms as vice president under Barack Obama. Before that, he served in the U.S. Senate from 1973 to 2009. During that time, Biden made two attempts at clinching the presidency, once in 1988 and once in 2008. Before his run for Senate, Biden served as a county councilman in New Castle County, Delaware, for two years.

Has he visited South Carolina? Biden started his trips to the Palmetto State in 2018 when he campaigned for then-gubernatorial candidate James Smith. Since then, he has returned for several stops in Charleston and Columbia.

Major policy proposals: Biden has largely campaigned on issues affecting the middle class like income inequality and tax reform, earning him the nickname “Middle Class Joe.” He’s also released education reform bills focused on universal pre-K.

Cory Booker

Current job: U.S. senator from New Jersey since 2013

Age on Inauguration Day: 51

Past experience: Before winning his Senate seat in a special election, Booker served as a city councilman and, from 2006 to 2013, as mayor of Newark. Before entering politics, Booker ran a nonprofit that provided legal services to low-income families.

Has he visited South Carolina? As of June, Booker wracked up the most campaign events in the Palmetto State. His trips have included stops in Columbia, Winnsboro, Denmark, Sumter, Simpsonville, Charleston, Rock Hill, Orangeburg, Union, Spartanburg, Manning and Seabrook.

Major policy proposals: Booker has released sweeping plans to tackle criminal justice reforms if elected, including marijuana legalization and plans to help the incarcerated population.

Submitted photo/Gavin McIntyre/Pablo Martinez Monsivais The State/AP

Steve Bullock

Current job: Governor of Montana since 2012

Age on Inauguration Day: 54

Past experience: Before serving as governor, Bullock was the Attorney General of Montana, an office he was elected to in 2008. He’s also done stints in Montana’s offices of the attorney general secretary of state. Before his years in Montana politics, he taught as an adjunct professor at George Washington University Law School.

Has he visited South Carolina? No.

Major policy proposals: Bullock’s campaign has featured his ideas for cutting the influence of money from politics. He has proposed requiring every company to disclose their political contributions.

Pete Buttigieg

Current job: Mayor of South Bend, Ind., since 2012

Age on Inauguration Day: 39

Past experience: In 2010, Buttigieg made a run for Indiana state treasurer, winning the Democratic nomination but losing to the incumbent. While mayor, Buttigieg served in the U.S. Navy Reserve and deployed to Afghanistan in 2014. Buttigieg also consulted on several political campaigns.

Has he visited South Carolina? Buttigieg has visited Greenville, Columbia, Rock Hill, North Charleston, Orangeburg and Charleston.

Major policy proposals: In April, Buttigieg faced criticism that he did not have policies on several major issues. Since then, he has made a major speech outlining his foreign policy plan, including ending long-lasting wars and treating climate change as a security threat.

Julián Castro

Current job: Running for president

Age on Inauguration Day: 46

Past political experience: Most notably, Castro served as the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for the Obama administration, to which he was nominated in 2014. Before that, he held the offices of city councilman and mayor of San Antonio, beginning his stint in local government in 2001.

Has he visited South Carolina? Castro has visited Columbia, Goose Creek, Charleston, North Charleston and Orangeburg.

Major policy proposals: On the campaign trail, Castro has pledged not to accept donations from corporate PACs and to pay his interns $15 an hour. Generally, he has supported liberal economic views.

Charlie Neibergall/AP/J. Scott Applewhite AP

Bill de Blasio

Current job: Mayor of New York City since 2014

Age on Inauguration Day: 59

Past experience: Prior to his mayorship, de Blasio served as the New York City Public Advocate, which operates like an ombudsman’s office. De Blasio served on the New York City Council from 2002 to 2009, representing part of Brooklyn. Before running for office himself, he worked as a campaign manager for U.S. Rep. Charles Rangel, a regional director for the Department of Housing and Urban Development and a school board member for a Brooklyn School District.

Has he visited South Carolina? He has visited Columbia, Charleston and Orangeburg on multiple occasions.

Major policy proposals: While de Blasio has not announced many major policy ideas since declaring his run for presidency, as mayor, he’s tackled income inequality by trying to implement a “millionaires’ tax.” He also implemented a universal pre-K program in New York City.

John Delaney

Current job: Running for president

Age on Inauguration Day: 57

Past experience: Delaney served as a U.S. representative for Maryland from 2013 to 2019. Before serving in office, Delaney was a co-founder of commercial lender CapitalSource.

Has he visited South Carolina? Delaney has visited Clemson and Columbia.

Major policy proposals: In an attempt to stand apart from his fellow Democrats, Delaney has tried to take a more middle-of-the-road approach, blasting the Green New Deal and Medicare for All policies being put forth by his Democratic colleagues. He has pledged to work only on bi-partisan proposals during his first 100 days in office if elected.

Tulsi Gabbard

Current job: U.S. representative for Hawaii since 2012.

Age on Inauguration Day: 39

Past experience: Before her election to Congress, Gabbard served on the Honolulu City Council. Gabbard is a combat veteran who served multiple tours in Kuwait and Iraq. Between deployments, she served as a legislative aide to Senator Daniel Akaka from 2006 to 2009. Before deploying, she was a member of the Hawaii state legislature in 2002.

Has she visited South Carolina? Gabbard visited Columbia for U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn’s Fish Fry.

Major policy proposals: Gabbard has advocated for aggressive climate change reforms, including requiring electric utilities to employ mostly renewable energy by 2027. She also is proposing reaching zero emissions by 2050 and completely banning fracking.

Gavin McIntyre, The State, Gavin McIntyre The State

Kirsten Gillibrand

Current job: U.S. senator from New York since 2009.

Age on Inauguration Day: 54

Past experience: Before replacing Hillary Clinton in a special election for her Senate seat, Gillibrand served in the House of Representatives from 2006 until 2009. She worked on Clinton’s 2000 U.S. Senate campaign. Gillibrand also had an extensive career in law, working pro bono cases for abused women and their children.

Has she visited South Carolina? She has visited Columbia, Greenville and North Charleston.

Major policy proposals: Gillibrand has focused on women and family issues as one of her major policies during the campaign, including paid family leave, sexual assault accountability and reproductive rights. Part of her focus is economic assistance for families through affordable child care, universal pre-K and tax relief for middle-class and low-income families.

Mike Gravel

Current job: Running for president

Age on Inauguration Day: 90

Past experience: Gravel ran for president for the first time in 2008, a campaign that ended with him switching to the Libertarian Party. He founded and led The Democracy Foundation, a group that focuses on allowing voters to sound off on issues directly. He served in the U.S. Senate from 1969 to 1981. Gravel served in the Alaska House of Representatives from 1963 to 1967.

Has he visited South Carolina? No.

Major policy proposals: In the past, Gravel has focused on several foreign affairs policies. He denounced war with Iran, opposes sanctions and advocates for cutting military spending.

Kamala Harris

Current job: U.S. senator for California since 2017

Age on Inauguration Day: 56

Past experience: Harris served as the attorney general of California from 2011 until her election to the U.S. Senate in 2017. Before then, she served as the district attorney of San Francisco, a position she won in 2003. From 2000 to 2003, Harris served in the San Francisco city attorney’s office, and before that, she was the deputy district attorney in Alameda County.

Has she visited South Carolina? Harris tied for the second most visits to South Carolina with Beto O’Rourke as of June. She has visited Columbia, Hopkins, Greenville, North Charleston, West Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Hemingway, St. George, Rock Hill, Orangeburg, Holly Hill, Spartanburg and Anderson.

Major policy proposals: Though Harris has released several policy proposals, her S.C. visits have often focused on education reform. The California U.S. senator has called for a raise for teachers of about 23 percent on average.

Charles Krupa/AP/Gavin McIntyre AP/AP/The State

John Hickenlooper

Current job: Running for president

Age on Inauguration Day: 68

Past experience: Hickenlooper served as the governor of Colorado from 2011 until 2019. He was in the running to be appointed to a U.S. Senate seat after it was vacated by Ken Salazer, but Gov. Bill Ritter ultimately appointed Michel Bennet (who is also running for president). He served as Denver mayor from 2003 until 2011. Before entering politics, Hickenlooper owned and operated a brewery in Denver.

Has he visited South Carolina? Hickenlooper has visited Columbia, Charleston, Okatie and North Charleston.

Major policy proposals: As he released a trillion dollar infrastructure plan, Hickenlooper also proposed a plan for the economy that would raise the minimum wage to at least $15 an hour. He also has called for a tax credit for small businesses.

Jay Inslee

Current job: Governor of Washington since 2013

Age on Inauguration Day: 69

Past experience: Prior to moving into the governor’s mansion, Inslee served in the U.S. House of Representatives on two separate occasions: from 1993 to 1995 and from 1999 to 2012. In between terms, Inslee ran for governor and lost in 1996. Inslee was elected to the Washington House of Representatives in 1989 and served until 1993. Before political life, he was a prosecutor.

Has he visited South Carolina? Inslee has visited Greenville and Columbia.

Major policy proposals: Inslee has based his campaign almost solely on the issue of climate change. His plan includes transitioning to 100% clean energy, reducing greenhouse gases to net zero, ending fossil fuel subsidies and fighting for environmental justice.

Amy Klobuchar

Current job: U.S. senator from Minnesota since 2007

Age on Inauguration Day: 60

Past experience: Prior to her election to the U.S. Senate, Klobuchar served as the Hennepin County attorney, which she was elected to in 1998. She initially ran for the office in 1994 but dropped out of the race. Before, she worked as a corporate lawyer.

Has she visited South Carolina? Klobuchar has visited Columbia and Greenville.

Major policy proposals: Like many of her fellow Democratic hopefuls, Klobuchar is for universal health care and supports expanding Medicare or Medicaid. She also is for changing the Affordable Care Act to accomplish those expansions.

Matt Burkhart/Bill Clark/Gavin McIntyre

Wayne Messam

Current job: Mayor of Miramar, Fla., since 2015

Age on Inauguration Day: 46

Past experience: In 2017, Messam was elected the president of the National Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials. In his first dive into local government, Messam was elected to the city commission of Miramar in 2011. Prior to that, he owned a construction company.

Has he visited South Carolina? He has visited Orangeburg, Spartanburg, Greenville, Columbia and Charleston.

Major policy proposals: The Florida mayor is in support of stricter gun laws and has worked on a local level to enact gun regulations. The platform even made it to his announcement speech.

Seth Moulton

Current job: U.S. representative from Massachusetts since 2015

Age on Inauguration Day: 42

Past experience: Prior to his election, Moulton founded and ran Eastern Healthcare Partners. Moulton also served in the Marine Corps, joining in 2001 and deploying to Iraq in 2003.

Has he visited South Carolina? Moulton has visited Columbia, Isle of Palms, Charleston, Spartanburg and Greenville.

Major policy proposals: Touting his military experience, Moulton has focused on foreign policy and national security, blasting Trump for his admiration of authoritarian regimes that have long been adversaries of the United States and critical statements about allies. Moulton advocated for updating technology carried by troops and investing in cyber weapons.

Beto O’Rourke

Current job: Running for president

Age on Inauguration Day: 48

Past experience: O’Rourke served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2012 until 2018, when he decided not to seek re-election in favor of running for the U.S> Senate seat occupied by Sen. Ted Cruz. Before his time in the House, O’Rourke served on the El Paso City Council starting in 2005. Before political life, O’Rourke started the Stanton Street Technology Group.

Has he visited South Carolina? He has visited Rock Hill, Orangeburg, Charleston, Columbia, Bluffton, Ladson, Denmark, Clemson, Beaufort, North Charleston, Sumter, Spartanburg and Greenville.

Major policy proposals: While O’Rourke hasn’t focused in on one specific issue, his immigration policy calls for ending family separation and reforming the U.S. asylum process. He also advocates for strengthening relationships with counties from which immigrants are fleeing by supporting democratic and human-rights focused policies.

Susan Walsh/Gavin McIntyre/AP PHOTO AP/The State/AP

Tim Ryan

Current job: U.S. representative from Ohio since 2003

Age on Inauguration Day: 47

Past experience: From 2000 until 2002, Ryan served in the Ohio Senate. Prior to entering politics himself, Ryan served on the staff of then-U.S. Rep. Jim Trafficant, who was convicted in 2001 on charges including bribery and tax evasion.

Has he visited South Carolina? Ryan visited South Carolina for the first time after visiting for Clyburn’s fish fry and the Democratic Party Convention.

Major policy proposals: Coming from a town still struggling from the fall of American industrialism, Ryan has focused on the economy when it comes to policy issues. His plan promotes investing in innovation and promoting entrepreneurship, alongside rewarding businesses that keep operations in the United States.

Bernie Sanders

Current job: U.S. senator from Vermont since 2007

Age on Inauguration Day: 79

Past experience: Before his election to the U.S. Senate, Sanders served in the U.S. House of Representatives starting in 1991. The Vermont Independent served as mayor of Burlington from 1981 until 1989, even being named one of the best mayors in the United States by U.S. News & World Report. Sanders’ earliest political experiences include running for governor in 1972 and 1976, senator in 1972 and 1974, and attorney general in 1977 under the Liberty Union party.

Has he visited South Carolina? Sanders has visited Columbia, North Charleston, Charleston, Spartanburg, Greenville, Denmark, Orangeburg and Rock Hill.

Major policy proposals: While he was known for his heavy promotion for eliminating student debt during his 2016 run, Sanders has turned his focus toward expanding Medicare to be available to all Americans. His plan calls for a single-payer system. And yes, he’s still railing against the “millionaires and billionaires.”

Joe Sestak

Current job: Running for president

Age on Inauguration Day: 69

Past experience: Most recently, Sestak served as the president of First Global, which brought robotics students from across the world to compete in Washington D.C. Before that, Sestak was a professor at various colleges in Pennsylvania, teaching classes on ethical leadership. Sestak served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011. During his years in the military, Sestak rose to the rank of Admiral, deploying to Iraq, Afghanistan and — earlier in his career — Vietnam.

Has he visited South Carolina? No.

Major policy proposals: Sestak is the most recent Democrat to enter the crowded election field, declaring in June. During his announcement speech, he advocated for including a public health care option, but not eliminating private health insurance entirely.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Gavin McIntyre/Eric Charbonneau/Submitted Photo AP/The State/Invision, AP/Submitted Photo

Eric Swalwell

Current job: U.S. representative for California since 2013.

Age on Inauguration Day: 40

Past experience: In 2010, Swalwell was elected to the Dublin City Council, but shortly after, a group of anonymous citizens attempted to have him removed. He also served as the Alameda County deputy district attorney once he graduated from law school.

Has he visited South Carolina? Swalwell has visited Anderson, Spartanburg, Greenville, Rock Hill, Denmark and Columbia.

Major policy proposals: The only policy proposal featured on Swalwell’s campaign website as of June was his proposal to end gun violence through buybacks and bans of assault weapons. His plan also includes protections for victims of domestic violence, suicide prevention and regulation for gun manufacturers.

Elizabeth Warren

Current job: U.S. senator from Massachusetts since 2012

Age on Inauguration Day: 71

Past experience: Warren was chosen by President Barack Obama in 2010 to help found the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a program she had advocated for for years. In 2008, she was appointed to chair a congressional oversight panel tasked with overseeing the implementation of the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act. From 2006 to 2010, Warren was a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Advisory Committee on Economic Inclusion. Before that, she was asked to advise the National Bankruptcy Review Commission in 1995. She also served as a professor at Harvard Law School during that time.

Has she visited South Carolina? Warren has visited Columbia, Greenville, Charleston and Seabrook.

Major policy proposals: Though Warren’s 2020 pitch is she has a policy proposal for everything, her focus has long rested on economic issues, including antitrust enforcement, wealth inequality, student debt and rent inflation. Specifically, Warren has proposed creating a tax for the 75,000 richest families in the U.S. to pay for things like universal childcare, student loan relief and Medicare for all.

Marianne Williamson

Current job: Author and lecturer

Age on Inauguration Day: 68

Past experience: In 2014, Williamson ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in California and lost. She also has a long history of activism and advocacy, including serving on the board of world poverty organization Results, co-founding The Peace Alliance, writing women’s empowerment books, founding AIDS and hunger support group Project Angel Food and founding the Los Angeles and Manhattan Centers for Living.

Has she visited South Carolina? Williamson has visited Summerville, Columbia, Georgetown, Okatie, Hilton Head, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Orangeburg, Anderson and Gresham.

Major policy proposals: In June, Williamson promoted the idea of paying reparations to the descendants of slaves. Her program would include forming a “reparations council” and could cost upwards of $500 billion, according to her campaign.

Andrew Yang

Current job: Entrepreneur/Running for president

Age on Inauguration Day: 46

Past experience: Most recently, Yang served as the CEO of Venture for America, a program he founded in 2011 that recruited top college graduates for a fellowship program working at start-ups in mid-sized city. (Venture for America’s closest operation was in Charlotte). From 2006 to 2012, Yang was the CEO of Manhattan Prep, a company aimed at preparing students for exams.

Has he visited South Carolina? Yang has visited Hopkins, Summerville, Columbia and Charleston.

Major policy proposals: Yang came out of the gate swinging with a policy of giving all Americans a “universal income” of $1,000 a month once they turn 18. To pay for the plan, Yang would consolidate certain welfare initiatives and create a “value-added tax” for businesses.

The Republicans

Susan Walsh/Jim Cole AP

Donald Trump

Current job: President of the United States

Age on Inauguration Day: 74

Past experience: Prior to entering politics, Trump ran his own group of businesses under the umbrella of the Trump Organization, which included real-estate, hotels, casinos and various other ventures. The company was initially founded in 1923 by Trump’s father, and he spent most of his life expanding it. Trump also hosted the reality show The Apprentice from 2003 to 2015.

Has he visited South Carolina? Since launching his re-election campaign June 18, Trump has not visited South Carolina, but he has since taking office in 2017. Trump visited Conway after Hurricane Florence. Trump also campaigned for S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster in Columbia during the incumbent governor’s re-election race in 2018.

Major policy proposals: Though Trump touts a strong economy as one of his achievements, his policy points and rallies often come back to the topic of immigration. The pro-border wall candidate, Trump has called for mass deportation and has continued to separate families at the border.

Bill Weld

Current job: Running for president

Age on Inauguration Day: 75

Past experience: Before launching his 2020 run, Weld was a member of the Libertarian Party, running on a ticket with Gary Johnson in 2016. Weld campaigned for Mitt Romney during the 2008 presidential race. In 2005, Weld ran for the Governor of New York, but later withdrew from the race. Earlier that year, Weld served as the chief executive of Decker College in Kentucky, overseeing its closure due to bankruptcy. In 1990, Weld ran for governor of Massachusetts, winning, but later resigning the governorship in 1997 to try to push his nomination for U.S. Ambassador to Mexico.

Has he visited South Carolina? No.

Major policy proposals: Weld’s campaign for president has remained largely quiet, but the former governor was well known for being a fiscal conservative, signing 15 tax cuts while in office. He also advocates for free trade.

How can I learn more about these people?

Since South Carolina is the first southern state to vote in a primary, it’s a popular campaigning spot for everyone hoping to become president.

In 2018, candidates — Biden, Booker, Harris and Sanders — were already making moves across the state. By mid-June 2019, 22 hopefuls had combined totaled nearly 250 stops in the Palmetto State.

Also tune into one of the Democratic primary debates. So far, there are three that have been officially scheduled: June 26 and 27 on NBC; July 30 and 31 on CNN; and September 12 and 13 on ABC. There will be more each month until April 2020, but details have not yet been released.

We’ve also made a quick guide to where the top-polling candidates stand on some issues here.

*NOTE: The chart is limited to candidates that consistently made it on South Carolina specific polls. The issues were chosen after an analysis of the results of a State Newspaper reader survey.







