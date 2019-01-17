South Carolina

SC Gov. Henry McMaster, GOP leaders want K-12 education funding fix this year

By Maayan Schechter

January 17, 2019 10:09 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and two Republican lawmakers Thursday asked the state’s Revenue and Fiscal Affairs office to submit a report by May that includes looking at tweaking the teacher salary structure and bumping up the starting teacher pay to $35,000.

In a joint letter, McMaster, Senate President Harvey Peeler, of Cherokee, and House Speaker Jay Lucas, of Darlington, asked Fiscal Affair’s director Frank Rainwater to issue a report on the state’s antiquated funding formula and develop a new formula with help from the S.C. Department of Education and other state and local education stakeholders.

The report — which, at minimum, has to include 11 goals— must be made available no later than May 9, the letter said.

The 11 goals outlined in Thursday’s letter could be the public’s first look at what Lucas may propose this month, when he outlines how he plans to overhaul the state’s education funding formulas and policy. Thursday’s letter also is the first public declaration that the Governor’s Office, the House and Senate will work in tandem to fix the state’s education system.

“I, along with President Peeler and Speaker Lucas, have studied the funding model and formula for education and share the same goal – ensuring that every man, woman or child has prosperity and the brightest of futures before them,” McMaster wrote to Rainwater. “We must improve scholastic outcomes in South Carolina, but true reform requires more than simply sending money from Columbia.”

