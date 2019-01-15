Gov. Henry McMaster backs teacher pay raise, giving back $200 million to SC taxpayers

A pay bump of 5 percent for South Carolina’s near 53,000 public school teachers. A $200 million refund for S.C. taxpayers. A bigger investment in the state’s rural communities. And an effort to freeze rising college and university tuition costs.

Millions of dollars for pay raises, bonuses or to hire new law enforcement, corrections and probation officers and firefighters.

Those are among the highlights of Gov. Henry McMaster’s 2019-20 executive budget proposal, unveiled Tuesday. It is the Columbia Republican’s first proposed spending plan since he was sworn into office last week for his first, four-year term.

The governor’s budget blueprint focuses on K-12 education, a sign he is aligning his priorities with that of the GOP-controlled Legislature, which wants to debate proposed changes to the state’s education system this session.

McMaster and his staff have kept close contact with S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, who is leading the House’s effort on education reform. The two met Monday, the Governor’s Office said. Later this month, Lucas is expected to release his proposals that aim to tweak education funding and policy.

As he did in his inaugural speech, McMaster again asked the Legislature to hold off on spending the state’s entire $1 billion in new money, which includes $546 million in one-time dollars. Instead, McMaster said, $200 million should be rebated back to S.C. taxpayers.

“This is more than we expected,” McMaster said Tuesday. “This is the right year to make good on that promise and return that money to the citizens.”

‘We’re going to fix education in South Carolina’

The state of South Carolina suffers from an alarming teacher shortage, McMaster acknowledged Tuesday.

More than 5,300 teachers quit their jobs last school year, forcing school districts to heavily rely on substitute and international teachers, according to a new statewide study.

That is why, he said Tuesday, he is asking lawmakers to spend nearly $155 million to give S.C. teachers a 5-percent pay raise — enough to increase the average teacher salary to $53,185, above the 2020 projected southeastern average salary of $52,830.

“We must have and must be known as having the very finest teachers and educators in the United States,” McMaster said Tuesday, standing beside his Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, R-Travelers Rest, who will travel across the state this year promoting education reform. “We are not there yet. We do have some of the finest. But we need to be known as having the finest.”

In his proposed budget, McMaster also asked for an added $31.8 million for a $10 increase to the state’s base student cost.

McMaster also asked lawmakers Thursday to spend an added $46 million, which would cover the costs of hiring 758 trained and certified school resource officers for schools unable to cover the costs itself. Separately, he asked legislators to spend another $2.2 million annually for the S.C. Department of Health to hire 88 additional counselors, bringing more access to services in school.

Since the fatal shooting deaths of 17 students and faculty at a Florida high school in February 2018, McMaster has called on lawmakers to spend more money to protect the state’s roughly 730,000 K-12 students. Last year, lawmakers added only $2 million in the state’s 2018-19 budget, enough to help hire SROs for 38 struggling S.C. schools.

Further, McMaster wants the Legislature to spend $100 million to allow the S.C. Department of Commerce to focus on bringing new jobs and investment to 28 of the state’s poorest school districts — for example, fixing school buildings and strengthening a district’s water and sewer. The Governor’s Office credited the idea to state Sen. John Matthews, D-Orangeburg, who brought the proposal to McMaster’s attention a year ago.

“I intend to work vigorously with the leadership of the General assembly,” he said. “We’re going to fix education in South Carolina.”

Tax reform efforts

McMaster is not giving up his campaign promise to push for across-the-board income tax cuts for all South Carolinians. But, the Governor’s Office said Tuesday that conversation needs to be part of a broader dialogue with the House and Senate, whose respective committees have been studying tax reform. He made a similar request last year, but lawmakers ignored it. This year, the General Assembly plans to embark on a more comprehensive tax reform measure. The governor said he has already met with House leadership, and hopes a tax overhaul plan will be presented later this year. McMaster’s predecessor, former Republican Gov. Nikki Haley, too, proposed income tax cuts. Those cuts were never approved by lawmakers, with some arguing they would result in cuts to already underfunded state programs, including schools and colleges. The governor’s budget proposal also renews a call for a full state retirement income tax exemption for the state’s 38,196 retired military veterans and 21,090 first responders. The proposal would provide an estimated more than $20.7 million in tax savings for them. “We need to get it (done) this year,” McMaster said. “It’s part of our economic prosperity and growth.” Should lawmakers approve the governor’s budget proposal, rebates would be issued to South Carolinians who file an individual income tax return on or before Oct. 15. The amount of the rebate would depend on the number of taxpayers who file a 2018 tax return, and would be proportional to the amount of taxes paid. Rebates would be issued no later than Dec. 15. “We keep telling the taxpayers that our jobs in state government is to find ways to save money, to spend money wisely, and, whenever we can, return their tax money to them,” McMaster said. S.C. Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, praised the governor’s budget for focusing on education, and supports McMaster’s tuition freeze proposal and rural school district economic development fund. “It’s unique. It’s thinking outside of the box, and I think that’s what we’re going to need to be successful,” Peeler said of the latter. And said he supports the governor’s call for tax rebates. “We must be ever mindful of the hardworking South Carolinians,” Peeler said. “We are the ones prioritizing, but they’re the ones paying, and if there’s a surplus it should go back to the taxpayer,” even when talking about making more investments in education and rural and other areas. “With a $1 billion surplus, I think we can do both,” he said.

McMaster’s 2019-’20 budget requests

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster unveiled his proposed 2019-’20 spending plan Tuesday. It also includes:

▪ $63 million, to enhance workforce partnerships, grants, training and scholarships for prospective technical college students

▪ $40 million, for the S.C. Department of Corrections to fix infrastructure, including doors and door locks

▪ $33.6 million, to cover pay raises, bonus and to hire new first responders, probation and corrections officers, firefighters and other criminal justice agencies

▪ $5 million, for new voting machines