Teacher vacancies are stacking up at SC schools, new report says. Here’s how much

South Carolina school districts started the 2018-’19 school year with 621 open teaching positions, a 16 percent increase compared to the start of the school year prior, according to a new statewide study.

Meanwhile, that same study said 7,300 teachers left their classrooms before the new school year. Only 27 percent of those teachers left to teach in another school district, meaning more than 5,300 teachers left teaching in S.C. schools altogether.

The data was compiled by the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement at Winthrop University.