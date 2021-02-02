‘We do not condone discrimination.’ Mecklenburg adopts resolution to protect LGBTQ rights

Mecklenburg County commissioners on Tuesday night unanimously adopted an LGBTQ nondiscrimination resolution, calling on local government bodies, residents and businesses to enact similar policies.

Despite substantial public opposition, commissioners resoundingly voted in favor of the resolution, which also outlines protections for natural hairstyles and textures in Mecklenburg.

“There is room for all in our county,” said Commissioner Susan Rodriguez-McDowell before reading the full resolution. Her voice cracked with emotion. “We do not condone discrimination against any person. Period.”

The resolution marks the first step toward a more binding ordinance, but it does not outline enforcement actions for people who discriminate against individuals based on their gender or sexual orientation, among other backgrounds.

Commissioner Leigh Altman asked the county attorney to explore Mecklenburg’s authority to expand this resolution into an ordinance.

“There is nothing radical or threatening about the Golden Rule,” Altman said of the resolution. “I’m happy that I can play a small role in protecting the basic dignity of everybody.”

The resolution reads: ”The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners affirms that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect and should be able to live in Mecklenburg County without fear, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity, including Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Non-Binary individuals.”

Unlike other declarations tied to diversity and inclusion, Mecklenburg did not jointly craft its new resolution with the Charlotte City Council. It’s unclear when the city — and Mecklenburg’s six towns — might decide to follow suit.

Commissioners said the resolution is not about who is allowed to use public bathrooms, recalling the past controversy of North Carolina House Bill 2. That now-defunct law, among other things, required people to use the bathroom corresponding with the gender on their birth certificates.

In the hours leading up to the vote, county commissioners were flooded with hundreds of emails opposing the resolution in a seemingly coordinated effort, and some spoke out against the protective measure at the meeting. That response, as Rodriguez-McDowell described it, underscored why the resolution is necessary.

“It is sad that we have to do it, but I believe we must,” Rodriguez-McDowell said.

‘Save lives’

Mecklenburg County joins other North Carolina municipalities to enact similar policies. Orange County was the first North Carolina county to pass its own LGBTQ+ inclusive ordinance in January, in addition to the cities of Greensboro, Durham, Chapel Hill, Hillsborough and Carrboro. A movement to pass an ordinance in Mecklenburg started in December.

They came following the sunset of the controversial House Bill 142 in December — which had replaced HB2. It returns the power to North Carolina municipalities to pass local nondiscrimination ordinances for the first time in five years.

In a public forum preceding the vote, some residents applauded the resolution, while stressing Mecklenburg’s action Tuesday could only be the beginning of fostering equal rights. Two residents denounced the resolution, claiming it would endanger the community in public restrooms.

Cameron Pruette, president of the LGBTQ Democrats of Mecklenburg County, said he appreciated commissioners’ efforts — emphasizing there are gaps in federal and state laws.

“You can save lives by taking next steps,” Pruette said. “I appreciate the message you’re sending tonight that Mecklenburg is an inclusive place.

What the resolution says

The resolution — drafted by George Dunlap, chairman of the county commissioners, as well as Commissioners Mark Jerrell and Rodriguez-McDowell — supports equal treatment of all residents in government and public settings.

The resolution:

▪ Calls for nondiscrimination in government employment practices and taxpayer-funded programs based on sexual orientation, gender identity, race, religion, sex, age, national origin, veteran status and pregnancy.

▪ Promotes nondiscrimination policies in local companies and corporations.

▪ Calls for fair and equal treatment in areas of public accommodations like hotels, restaurants, hospitals, retail stores and government buildings.

▪ Aside from LGBTQ+ protections, it includes natural hair protections and prohibits discrimination based on historically Black natural and protective hairstyles, like afros and braids.