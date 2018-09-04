Cooper, NAACP both lose their lawsuits against NC legislators over constitutional amendments

North Carolina voters this November will likely be able to vote on all six constitutional amendments that Republican legislators want them to approve. That’s because on Tuesday the N.C. Supreme Court handed losses to two lawsuits challenging the amendments.

The court ruled against Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in his lawsuit over two potential amendments that would take power away from the governor’s office, and give that power to the legislature, late on Tuesday afternoon. Earlier in the day the court had also declined to hear an appeal from the North Carolina NAACP, which had sued over two different amendments that would create a new voter ID law and lower the state’s maximum possible income tax rate.

Cooper had beaten the General Assembly in one lawsuit over the amendments earlier this month, when his legal team successfully argued that the Republican-led General Assembly had written misleading language to be presented to voters on the ballot this November.

The legislature quickly reconvened and approved some changes. Cooper sued again, saying they hadn’t done enough, but he lost at trial that second time around, even though N.C. Solicitor General Matt Sawchack said at the trial that the elections board still believes the ballot questions could mislead voters.

Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling affirmed the trial court’s decision in favor of the legislators.

The N.C. GOP celebrated Cooper’s loss in an email Tuesday, with Chairman Robin Hayes saying “Republicans want to allow voters a say regarding their state constitution and it’s disappointing that the Governor believes citizens are unable to understand the amendments for themselves. However, we believe the people of North Carolina are fully capable of understanding the amendments and will give all them due consideration this November.”

Reacting to the NAACP’s loss in the other lawsuit, Bill D’Elia, a spokesman for Senate leader Phil Berger, told The News & Observer that “It’s now up to the people to decide if they want to join 34 other states in requiring identification when casting a ballot and if they want to prevent a return to the days of spendthrift politicians, high taxes and multibillion-dollar deficits by lowering the tax cap in our state constitution.”

The state’s last attempt to create a voter ID law was ruled unconstitutional in 2016, after it was found to “target African Americans with almost surgical precision” and “impose cures for problems that did not exist,” according to the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals. The NAACP was one of the groups that successfully sued then.

This time around, however, it’s unclear what the new attempt to create voter ID laws would actually do. Legislators have not yet written the details — which means voters this November won’t know exactly what they’re voting for or against.

The two decisions from the state’s highest court Tuesday also clear the way for the state to begin printing ballots for this November’s election.

The printing process has been held up by these and other lawsuits, and the state has already missed one deadline and has another deadline fast approaching, as the midterm elections get closer.

Josh Lawson, the election board’s lawyer, said in an email that the board can now start printing ballots and must have them ready by Sept. 22. In addition to the physical printing process, the state also has to conduct quality control testing to check for mistakes or defects.

