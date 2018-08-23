Former NC chief justices join former governors in opposing proposed amendments

North Carolina’s six living former Supreme Court chief justices Thursday came out against two constitutional amendments proposed for the fall ballot, joining Gov. Roy Cooper and his five predecessors.
The former chiefs, two Republicans and four Democrats, said while both proposals violate the constitution, one in particular “eviscerates the doctrine of separation of powers and checks and balances inherent in” the constitution.
“All of us will vote against these two amendments,” the chiefs said in a statement signed by more than two dozen prominent attorneys. “We urge you to vote against them. And, we urge you to join us in advocating for their defeat.”
Cooper has sued the General Assembly over the same two proposed amendments. He argues that the ballot language is misleading.
On Tuesday a three-judge panel agreed and said no ballots should be printed with the proposals. Lawyers for the General Assembly are appealing. And Cooper’s lawyers have gone directly to the state Supreme Court.
Meanwhile General Assembly leaders are considering calling lawmakers back into session to adjust the ballot language.
The statement from the six former chief justices is as unprecedented as last week’s meeting of the five former governors. Former Gov. Jim Martin said the amendments were about nothing more than “power politics.”
As a Republican, he said, “It’s embarrassing to me” that they were drafted by the GOP-controlled General Assembly.
One proposed amendment would limit the governor’s authority to fill judicial vacancies. The other would give lawmakers, not the governor, the ability to name members to a new state elections board and other state boards and commissions.
