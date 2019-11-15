What you need to know about the 2019 run-off elections in Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach

Voters will once again head to the polls tasked with choosing the best candidates to serve on two councils in Horry County.

Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach will both hold run-off elections this Tuesday to determine who the top vote-getters will be in their respective municipalities. Two are vying for one open seat on the Myrtle Beach City Council, while four will battle it out for three open seats on Surfside Town Council.

Two candidates will also face off in the Surfside Beach mayoral race.

As with any election, your voting location will depend on where you live. Your voter identification card should have your voting district and polling place. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach

Election Night in Myrtle Beach saw two incumbents — Mike Chestnut and Phil Render — safely securing their spots on the city council. Councilwoman Mary Jeffcoat and Realtor John Krajc will now go head-to-head this Tuesday to fill the final open seat.

Jeffcoat, who garnered 2,148 votes and is seeking her fourth term, believes her commitment to city residents and Myrtle Beach’s key issues should propel her to victory.

“As voters go back to the polls, I remind them that we have a great City Council team that works together to get things done to make our community better,” Jeffcoat said. “This is a rare situation in today’s world where many elective bodies spend more time fighting with each other than fighting for their residents.”

Jeffcoat noted her ability to fulfill her promises to voters. Over the last four years, Jeffcoat said she’s been instrumental in reducing violent crime by increasing the city’s policing and security methods; developing a plan to help those suffering from addiction; keeping property taxes on owner-occupied homes low; increasing transparency; and working to make downtown redevelopment a priority.

“We’ve built a tremendous amount of momentum as a team as we work to change Myrtle Beach for the better,” Jeffcoat said. “Let’s keep Myrtle Beach moving forward into a bright future.”

Krajc, who received 2,014 votes, believes he can add a “missing perspective” to the city council with “bold ideas” he promises to deliver on and his enthusiasm for public service.

“During my time in Myrtle Beach, I’ve made it a point to serve (and) to work as a team player building a better future for Myrtle Beach,” Krajc said. “Whether it is working with the Association of Realtor’s, landscaping a city park, fighting for property rights, or as President of the Five Points Association bringing murals, and leading clean-up projects downtown, this community is my heart.”

If elected, Krajc said he will prioritize public safety, aid in forming a strategic plan to reduce homelessness within the city, and work to make Myrtle Beach the “most business-friendly” city in the state by analyzing business license fees, reducing the time it takes to open a business and recruiting jobs beyond tourism that can benefit residents.

Krajc also asserted his ability to “serve the entire city equally and without bias,” citing how Jeffcoat regularly recuses herself from votes involving The Market Common area due to her husband’s employment there.

“Above all, I will work to bring even greater accountability and transparency to City Hall,” Krajc said. “I want residents to feel comfortable knowing that when they call me, I will answer. When they speak, I will listen.”

Surfside Beach

Following months of controversy in Surfside Beach, election night proved to be a mere precursor to more voting drama as residents and proclaimed “media” sites have churned the rumor mill on social media.

In the race for Mayor, Planning Commission chairman Bob Hellyer received 416 votes, narrowly edging former councilwoman Julie Samples with 404. Both are looking to fill the vacancy created by Mayor Bob Childs, who elected not to seek re-election.

Hellyer said, if elected, he can be the leader Surfside Beach needs. With over 30 years of experience in public service, Hellyer said he will focus on improving communication, working collaboratively with council members, residents, non-residents and business owners, and providing careful planning and fiscal management to ensure Surfside remains a “family beach.”

“I believe that all residents of Surfside Beach deserve to be treated equally,” Hellyer said. “As Mayor, residents will have a voice and no longer (be) silenced.”

Samples also agreed that Surfside needs to move in a more positive direction.

If elected, she said she will work to maintain the quality of life in Surfside by keeping public safety government’s primary focus, ensuring ocean outfalls remain open during storms, retaining experienced staff, improving public infrastructure and increasing the communication between residents, officials and business owners.

Additionally, she will focus on building upon the city’s relationship with Horry County and other state agencies, noting that rebuilding the Surfside Pier requires continued federal assistance.

“Keeping our town ‘The Family Beach’ is our greatest issue and priority in order to maintain the great lifestyles we have and share with others during the year,” Samples said. “We are a small enough town and I believe face to face is the best way to deliver my message and positions on the challenges we face.”

Despite rumors circulating on social media that a run-off won’t be necessary for the town council election, four people will be vying for the three open council seats on Tuesday. According to Horry County Elections, candidate Michael Drake has not dropped out of the race.

Along with Drake, Zoning Board member Cindy Keating, Kathryn Martin and Paul Holder, who obtained the most support with 488 votes, will be on the ballot.

As a longtime resident and small business owner, Martin said her dedication and commitment to the town will shine if elected. Additionally, she touted her knowledge of finance and budgeting to ensure money is properly spent and her team-building abilities to bring more cohesiveness to the town council.

“I believe we are entering a period of major challenges for our town, both financially — due to the large and expensive pier reconstruction project — and environmentally, as we are forced to deal with the effects of climate change, which we are already seeing in the form of more frequent and more intense storms,” Martin said. “Our residents need to take this election very seriously, and to choose representatives who are capable of solving complex problems that require creative solutions — not just complaining about previous councils.”

Keating said her experience in project management, fiscal accountability, marketing and contract drafting and negotiation will benefit the town if elected, by approaching problems with common sense, communicating with town residents, re-evaluating ordinances to provide clarity and fairness, and instituting an open and honest dialogue on town issues.

“There is a lot of passion in our town about how the town is run,” Keating said. “We need to harness that passion and begin working together to make Surfside Beach all it can be as the Family Beach.”

Drake and Holder did not respond.