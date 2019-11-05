The results are in: Here are the winners, losers from Horry County city, town elections

Your voices have been heard.

Yet, soon some of you will need to make your political preferences known again.

Municipalities and towns across Horry County are moving toward the next era of representation in their respective offices — even though in some cases run-offs will be required — following election night.

Voters flocked to the polls Tuesday, with voting ending at 7 p.m., and here is how the elections panned out for each area city and town:

Myrtle Beach

Two incumbents will remain on the Myrtle Beach City Council as one councilwoman could be ousted in a potential run-off election.

In the race for three open seats on the Myrtle Beach City Council, unofficial election votes tallied Tuesday night have councilmen Phil Render and Mike Chestnut receiving enough votes to keep their seats.

Chestnut was the top vote-getter, capturing 2,594 votes, while Render followed closely behind with 2,427.

Render said it’s a good day for Myrtle Beach as he gears up to serve his fifth term on the council. Chestnut, who remained ahead throughout the night, will also serve a fifth term.

“I feel great,” Chestnut said. “The voters have spoken, and I just feel excited and glad they saw fit to vote me back in again.”

There could be a potential run-off election between councilwoman Mary Jeffcoat and community activist John Krajc, with the former receiving 2,145 votes and the latter gaining 2,010 votes.

“There’s probably definitely going to be a run-off between the two of us, and it’s not a surprise,” Jeffcoat said. “We had seven really strong candidates running for three seats and you keep doing the math and it was not unexpected. So we run into the next phase, which is the run-off and I think I’m in really good shape for that.”

As for the remaining candidates, former councilman Wayne Gray obtained 1,756 votes, while former mayoral candidate Ed Carey received 1,491 votes, and retired business owner Charles Gasque got 525 votes.

The Election Commission will meet on Thursday at 10 a.m. at City Hall to certify the election results and determine the validity of ballots challenged in the electi

North Myrtle Beach

The North Myrtle Beach City Council will remain the same as three incumbents coasted to another term, according to unofficial election results.

In the race for Crescent Beach, Councilman J.O. Baldwin captured 1,727 votes to beat challenger Ed Ramey with who received 644 votes.

For the at-large race, councilman Hank Thomas was reelected with 1684 votes, while challenger Greg Richardson trailed with 700 votes.

Councilman Fred Coyne, who represents Cherry Grove, ran unopposed, but still captured 2,175 votes.

The Election Commission will meet at City Hall on Thursday at 10 a.m. to certify the election and determine the validity of any ballots challenged in the election.

Conway

One incumbent and two challengers secured seats on Conway City Council, according to unofficial results posted to the city’s Facebook page Tuesday night.

With seven candidates vying for three open seats, incumbent Larry White — who earned the most votes with 1,244 — and newcomers Alex Hyman (1,051) and Justin Jordan (783) received the most tallies.

Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy, who was running unopposed, garnered 2,173 of 2252 votes that included write-ins to gain another term.

Randy Alford (659 votes), Anderson (651), the other incumbent running, Barbara Eisenhardt (617) and Liz Gilland (533) came up short of securing a seat.

Voting tallies are typically made official within a week of voting.

Surfside Beach

Election night for the Town of Surfside Beach proved to be a mere precursor to more voting drama.

The race for mayor and the filling of three town council seats will both go to a run-off, according to results obtained by The Sun News News Alliance partner WPDE.

In the mayoral race, Planning Commission chairman Bob Hellyer (416) votes narrowly edged former councilwoman Julie M. Samples (404), leaving a margin of error that will require a run-off, WPDE reports. Four people vying for three town council seats — Paul Holder (488 votes), Michael N. Drake (444), Zoning Board member Cindy Keating (443) and Kathryn Martin (tally unavailable) — were also within a margin of error that will require a run-off, according to WPDE.

Councilman David Pelligrino was the third mayoral candidate running.

Others vying for town council Tuesday night were: Jenn Cribb, Laverne Kreklau, Laurence McKeen and Planning Commission member Cody Sluder.