Memorial for former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes set for April. Here’s how you can watch it

A memorial service will be held for former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes, who died in January due to COVID-19 complications. He was 77.

The service will be on April 1 at 3 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center for invited guests, the city announced during a council meeting on Tuesday. It will not be open to the public, but the city will stream it on its Facebook page.

Earlier this month, council members decided to honor Rhodes by renaming a city sports facility after him. The Myrtle Beach Sports Center will soon be called “John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center.”

A sign unveiling ceremony will be held on April 3 at 10 a.m. at the facility. The public is invited.

Rhodes was the executive director of Beach Ball Classic, a 40-year national tournament for high school basketball teams that has been held each December at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, until his death. He sat at his usual courtside spot through much of the most recent tournament held Dec. 26-31.

The city expanded its recreation and athletic facilities, including construction of the Grand Park Athletic Complex and the sports center under Rhodes’ leadership, according to city documents.

Last year, Rhodes was an announcer on Friday Night Rivals high school football television broadcasts on WWMB-CW.

Rhodes served as mayor for 12 years over three consecutive terms before he was defeated by Mayor Brenda Bethune in a mayoral runoff election in 2017. He had first been elected to city council in 2005.