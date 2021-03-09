Myrtle Beach Sports Center will be renamed in remembrance of former Mayor John Rhodes

A sports facility in Myrtle Beach will soon get a new name following a city council meeting on Tuesday.

Council members agreed to rename the Myrtle Beach Sports Center to “John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center” in honor of the former mayor, who died in January from COVID-19.

During the meeting, Mayor Brenda Bethune said many councilors and community members wanted to name something after Rhodes.

“(Former) Mayor Rhodes was such a huge part of sports tourism in the City of Myrtle Beach. We just all felt that this is the most appropriate opportunity,” she said of renaming the building.

Rhodes served as mayor for 12 years over three consecutive terms before he was defeated by Bethune in a mayoral runoff election in 2017. He had first been elected to city council in 2005.

Rhodes was the executive director of Beach Ball Classic, a 40-year national tournament for high school basketball teams that has been held each December at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, until his death. He sat at his usual courtside spot through much of the most recent tournament held Dec. 26-31.

The city expanded its recreation and athletic facilities, including construction of the Grand Park Athletic Complex and the sports center under Rhodes’ leadership, according to city documents.

Last year, Rhodes was an announcer on Friday Night Rivals high school football television broadcasts on WWMB-CW.

Bethune said a public ceremony will be held on April 3 to officially unveil the new name.