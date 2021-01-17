Former Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes dies from COVID-19

John Rhodes will be remembered as a leader.

The former Myrtle Beach Mayor died from COVID-19 complications, according to Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune. He was 77.

“John Rhodes had nothing but love for this community. He lived his life to make it better and always did so with humor. Myrtle Beach is a better place because of his leadership. John was a long time friend of my family’s and I have nothing but fond memories of him and respect. My heartfelt prayers are with Terri and his entire family,” Bethune said in a statement sent to The Sun News.

Terri Springs, Rhodes’ wife, said Friday that Rhodes had been admitted to Grand Strand Medical Center in a post on her Facebook page that garnered hundreds of comments from people showing their support.

Rhodes served as mayor for 12 years over three consecutive terms before he was defeated by Mayor Brenda Bethune in a mayoral runoff election in 2017. He had first been elected to city council in 2005.

“I’ve not had this kind of butt-whooping since my grandmother had a switch,” Rhodes said at the time. “The voters have spoken. I respect their vote. We’ve run a good race.”

Rhodes lived in Myrtle Beach for five decades.

He was the longtime executive director of Beach Ball Classic, a 40-year national tournament for high school basketball teams that is held each December at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, and was part of the tournament since its founding.

He was proud of his many accomplishments as mayor, specifically citing in 2017 the opening of the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and SkyWheel, opening and development of The Market Common, building of the Myrtle Beach Sports Center, building of Savannah’s Playground – which is designed for children with special needs – and implementation of the Tourism Development Fee, which funds out-of-state marketing and tax breaks for residents.

He worked as a lifeguard as a young adult, managed the Yachtsman hotel and Ocean Dunes Resort, and spent about three decades as a restaurateur before turning to politics.

He owned and operated several restaurants. He was the managing partner of a Hooters restaurant in North Myrtle Beach and a steakhouse in Charlotte, North Carolina, and was a partner in a second Hooters in Garden City Beach and the now-closed Gullyfield Restaurant.

Last year, Rhodes was an announcer on Friday Night Rivals high school football television broadcasts on WWMB-CW.