Wilmington NC at center of Hurricane Florence’s latest path. Storm will be ‘dangerous.’

Hurricane Florence’s latest projected path is centered on Wilmington, North Carolina, adding more urgency to the State of Emergency declared in the Carolinas.

The storm regained its hurricane status on Sunday and was expected to be a “dangerous major hurricane” by the time it reaches the coast later this week.

As of the 11 a.m. Sunday update, the hurricane was moving west at about 6 mph, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) wrote, and it was expected to continue to follow that track, speeding up on Monday.

“On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday, and approach the southeastern U.S. coast on Thursday,” the NHC wrote.

On Sunday morning, the storm had maximum winds of 75 mph, the NHC announced in its 11 a.m. briefing, meaning it had regained its hurricane strength.

“Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles,” the NHC wrote.

And ocean swells created by the storm already had reached Bermuda and were “beginning to reach portions of the U.S. East Coast,” the NHC wrote. “These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.”





“A period of rapid strengthening (is expected) within the next 12-36 hours,” NOAA wrote early Sunday morning. “This means that Florence is likely to be a very powerful hurricane as it moves over the western Atlantic toward the southeastern United States.”

The storm’s winds will be at 74 mph to 110 mph when it reaches hurricane status. For “major hurricane” status, the wind speeds must be greater than 110 mph, says NOAA.

Florence continues to defy easy prediction, but the latest projection is landfall in the Wilmington area at 2 a.m. Friday, but the Carolinas will feel the storm far in advance of that, NOAA is predicting.

Winds will begin hitting the Carolina coast 8 p.m. Wednesday and the middle of the two states by 8 a.m. Thursday, NOAA says.

Dave Loewenthal of the National Weather Service’s Wilmington office told the Wilmington Star Sunday that it could take another two days before experts know exactly where the storm will hit land.

Once that happens, the region can expect to a “potential for strong winds, flooding rains and power outages late,” says WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss.

Florence could make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane with 140 mph winds, the station reported Sunday.

The ocean off North Carolina has already become dangerous with swells and rip ties in advance of Florence, says the National Weather Service. The Cape Hatteras National Seashore began asking visitors on Saturday to avoid getting in the ocean or risk drowning.

“Starting today, large swells and high threats of rip currents associated with Tropical Storm Florence will produce life-threatening ocean conditions along Cape Hatteras National Seashore beaches,” the park wrote on Facebook.

The North Carolina Division of Transportation’s Ferry Division announced that ferries from Hatteras and Ocracoke islands were canceled on Sunday “due to preparation for possible severe weather.”