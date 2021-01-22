New Coastal Carolina president Michael T. Benson tests positive for the coronavirus

Coastal Carolina president Michael T. Benson has tested positive for COVID-19. He learned of the positive result on Thursday morning and is isolating at home, according to an email from the Office of the President that was sent to the campus community Friday morning.

“I count myself among those fortunate enough to have had access to a test. And now, with a positive COVID result, I can take those prescribed steps to ensure contact tracing protocols are followed, others can take necessary precautions, and I can isolate and get better soon. I am very hopeful those I have been around of late will remain healthy,” Benson said in the email.

“During my time away from campus, I will continue to work via virtual meetings and will utilize other technologies to keep pace with our 100-day schedule. I also plan to participate in our virtual campus reading group – The Empowered University.”

Benson took over president duties from the departing David DeCenzo earlier this month.

He urges everyone to follow the CDC guidelines of wearing a mask, physical distancing, and frequently washing hands to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“The surrounding communities are seeing a lot more cases than last fall. Let’s make sure we stay on track here at CCU, taking all the steps we can every day to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” he said in the email.

The Myrtle Beach community has many people to covid over the past year, including former city mayor John Rhodes on Sunday.