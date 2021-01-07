Horry County Schools vice chairman hospitalized, on ventilator with COVID-19

John Poston

Horry County Schools board member John Poston, who serves as vice chairman, is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

He is in “critical condition on (a) ventilator,” according to board chairman Ken Richardson.

Poston, who was first elected to the board in 2008, represents District 8, which includes parts of Carolina Forest and Socastee. He is an active civil engineer and land surveyor, according to his district profile.