Education

Horry County Schools vice chairman hospitalized, on ventilator with COVID-19

John Poston
John Poston

Horry County Schools board member John Poston, who serves as vice chairman, is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

He is in “critical condition on (a) ventilator,” according to board chairman Ken Richardson.

Poston, who was first elected to the board in 2008, represents District 8, which includes parts of Carolina Forest and Socastee. He is an active civil engineer and land surveyor, according to his district profile.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of David Weissman
David Weissman
Investigative projects reporter David Weissman joined The Sun News in 2018 after three years working at The York Dispatch in Pennsylvania, and he’s earned South Carolina Press Association and Keystone Media awards for his investigative reports on topics including health, business, politics and education. He graduated from University of Richmond in 2014.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service