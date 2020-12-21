Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Education

Horry Schools will begin 2021 all virtual, citing projected rise in COVID-19 cases

All Horry County Schools students will begin their second semester learning remotely, the district announced Monday.

HCS has been operating on a hybrid schedule for the entire first semester, with brick-and-mortar students attending in-person classes twice per week, but coronavirus cases started increasing after Thanksgiving break.

Projecting a similar rise in cases following winter break, which begins Wednesday, and because the district won’t be able to accurately track cases among students and staff during the layoff were the two reasons cited for this decision by HCS spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier in a news release.

The full-time distance learning model will be implemented Jan. 4-8 and Jan. 11-15, the release states.

Bourcier noted that all school facilities will be closed during these two weeks, and teachers will provide instruction to students virtually, as was the case during the final weeks of the 2019-20 school year, when COVID-19 spread forced the closure of all public schools in South Carolina.

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Athletic events scheduled during the holiday break will continue as planned, though teams will continue to be monitored by the district’s health department, and a decision regarding athletic and extracurricular activities scheduled during the first two weeks of the new semester will be made and communicated near the end of winter break, the news release adds.

Numerous other South Carolina schools districts, including neighboring Georgetown County School District, have previously announced similar decisions, and Horry Schools already had to move two middle schools to all-distance learning due to an increase in staff quarantines.

As of Monday afternoon, the district is reporting 82 students and 69 staff members who recently tested positive for the virus, and 282 staff are quarantined, according to its case dashboard.

Profile Image of David Weissman
David Weissman
Investigative projects reporter David Weissman joined The Sun News in 2018 after three years working at The York Dispatch in Pennsylvania, and he’s earned South Carolina Press Association and Keystone Media awards for his investigative reports on topics including health, business, politics and education. He graduated from University of Richmond in 2014.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service