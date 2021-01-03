Horry County Schools halts winter sports games, spring athletics conditioning

Horry County Schools has put winter sports and spring athletic training on hold for a couple weeks.

Winter sports competitions — which include boys and and girls basketball and wrestling (B team, junior varsity and varsity) — are being halted until Jan. 19 and practices for those sports are on hold until Jan. 19, according to an email sent out Sunday morning.

HCS also put conditioning for spring sports on hold until Jan. 19.

As of Sunday, Horry County had a total of 18,647 cases since the pandemic started in mid-March. The county has also seen 277 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the DHEC data.