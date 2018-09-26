‘Good news’: CCU, HGTC give a date for classes to resume

Coastal Carolina University and Horry-Georgetown Technical College have “good news” for students: classes will resume Monday.
Classes were canceled ahead of Hurricane Florence entering the area. During a special meeting of the CCU Board of Trustees on Monday, academic leaders said the semester will be completed and students will get credit for their classes.
Plans to make up the lost class time are being made by department heads and professors. Some ideas thrown out in the meeting include evening or Saturday classes.
Horry County Schools announced Wednesday that it will be asking staff to return Monday to begin preparations to reopen schools. It’s still unclear when HCS classes will resume.
