Car of missing woman last seen in Myrtle Beach found separate from her body, report says

A car belonging to a missing woman last seen in Myrtle Beach was found at a separate location from her body, WMBF-TV reported.

Sheridan Wahl, 21, was last seen Sunday in Myrtle Beach. Her body was found Tuesday in neighboring Florence County.

WMBF reported that Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Wahl’s car was not at the Hannah-Salem Friendfield Fire Department where her body was found. Von Lutcken said that the car was at another location in Florence County.

Von Lutcken told The Sun News that Wahl’s autopsy was scheduled for Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Wahl was supposed to be in Myrtle Beach to visit her father but never made it to his house Sunday. Her body was found Tuesday behind a fire station in Florence County.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department initially investigated Wahl’s disappearance before determining she had left the police agency’s jurisdiction “safely,” according to a Facebook post from the police department. At that point, Myrtle Beach police asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to step in and investigate the case “as they have state-wide jurisdiction and authority.”

Wahl was a college student in Tampa, Florida. She was enrolled at the University of South Florida at the time she went missing, according to Althea Johnson, USF Assistant Director of Media Relations. Wahl, a marketing major, had attended the university since fall of 2018, Johnson said.

According to Myrtle Beach police, Wahl was last heard from at a moped rental on South Ocean Boulevard at 1 p.m. Sunday. Tuesday, MBPD announced that it handed off the investigation to SLED.

According to a police report obtained by WMBF, Wahl was on a FaceTime call with her mother around 1 p.m. in the 300 block of South Ocean Boulevard trying to rent a scooter.

She was denied service for not wearing shoes, the report stated, and Wahl told her mother she was returning home.

Wahl was told to spend the night to avoid a long drive home, according to the report obtained by WMBF. Police say her family has not been able to reach her since, and calls to her phone go straight to voicemail.

Authorities have urged anyone with information about Wahl’s case to contact SLED at 803-737-9000.

