Woman missing in Myrtle Beach, found dead at SC fire station was Florida college student

Facebook

The woman who was reported missing in Myrtle Beach over the weekend and found dead in Florence County on Tuesday was a college student in Florida.

Sheridan L. Wahl was enrolled at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida, at the time she went missing, according to Althea Johnson, USF Assistant Director of Media Relations. Wahl, a marketing major, had attended the university since fall of 2018, Johnson said.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed to media outlets on Tuesday afternoon that a body found in Pamplico was that of Wahl, whose parents reported her missing to Myrtle Beach police.

According to Myrtle Beach police, Wahl was last heard from at a moped rental on South Ocean Boulevard at 1 p.m. Sunday. On Tuesday, MBPD announced that they handed off the investigation to the State Law Enforcement Division.

Wahl, 21, was supposed to be in Myrtle Beach to visit her father but never made it to his house, WMBF reported.

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

According to a police report obtained by WMBF, Wahl was on a FaceTime call with her mother around 1 p.m. in the 300 block of South Ocean Boulevard trying to rent a scooter.

She was denied service for not wearing shoes, the report stated, and Wahl told her mother she was returning home.

Wahl was told to spend the night to avoid a long drive home, according to the report obtained by WMBF. Police say her family has not been able to reach her since, and calls to her phone go straight to voicemail.

von Lutcken told WMBF that Wahl’s body was found Tuesday morning in Pamplico behind the Hannah-Salem Friendship Fire District.

GoFundMe created by friend

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Elizabeth Echenique, who describes herself as a friend and roommate of Wahl, has created a GoFundMe page for her.

Calling her a “person with a pure heart of gold,” Echenique’s GoFundMe page is seeking $20,000 to help with a memorial and funeral for a “beautiful soul that has gone too soon.”

“Sheridan was 21 years old with so much going for her. Her mother and father are amazing, loving parents who I know to have always supported Sheridan,” the page reads. “She was an amazing musician and many times would sit down to make music for fun and relaxation alone and with friends. She loved fashion and was very healthy. She was spontaneous and knew how to make you laugh.”

She was “always trying to make her friends and family feel loved and accepted. So, what happened to this kind, loving, talented and beautiful young woman?”

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 3:37 PM.