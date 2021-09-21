SLED investigating case of missing woman last seen in Myrtle Beach

The Myrtle Beach Police Department began a missing person case Sunday, but later transferred the investigation to the State Law Enforcement Agency (SLED).

Sheridan Wahl, 21, was supposed to be in Myrtle Beach to visit her father but never made it to his house, WMBF reported.

According to a police report obtained by WMBF, Wahl was on a FaceTime call with her mother around 1 p.m. in the 300 block of South Ocean Boulevard trying to rent a scooter.

She was denied service for not wearing shoes, the report stated, and Wahl told her mother she was returning home.

Wahl was told to spend the night to avoid a long drive home, according to the report obtained by WMBF. Police say her family has not been able to reach her since, and calls to her phone go straight to voicemail.

A Sun News reporter sent Gretchen Kalar, spokesperson for the Myrtle Beach Police Department, a text message with questions about why Myrtle Beach police transferred the case to SLED. Kalar did not respond to questions in time for publication.

A voicemail was left for Tommy Crosby, spokesperson for SLED, who did not return a phone call to The Sun News in time for publication.

Authorities have urged anyone with information on the case to contact SLED at 803-737-9000.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 1:49 PM.