Call saying ‘several bombs’ were in convenience store led to threat near CCU campus

A telephone call to the Circle K off S.C. 544 near Coastal Carolina led to a bomb threat that shut down part of the highway Tuesday morning, according to an Horry County police report.

An employee told police at approximately 6:35 a.m. that someone called Circle K and said “there are several bombs located in the store,” the report states. The employee then got everyone out of the business and contacted police.

Police met the employees outside the store and moved them to a large field to the left of the property, the report states. Police then blocked both entrances to the store to keep patrons from entering the property.

When more officers arrived, police set up a larger perimeter so cops from the department’s bomb squad, criminal investigations division and command staff could investigate.

Just after 9 a.m. police tweeted that the area was cleared and the road was back open.

