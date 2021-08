Horry County Police Department is responding to a reported a bomb threat. Dreamstime via TNS

Horry County Police Department is responding to a bomb threat near Coastal Carolina University’s campus.

At 7:30 a.m. they announced that Highway 544 between Highway 501 business and Myrtle Ridge Drive will be closed to traffic.

Some evacuations are in progress in the immediately impacted area.

No other details were available Tuesday morning.