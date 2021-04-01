Judge denies bond for man charged in slaying of missing 80-year-old Horry County woman

A magistrate judge denied bond Thursday for a man accused of killing an 80-year-old woman.

Dominique Brand, 29, is charged with murder, kidnapping and several weapons offenses in connection with the death of Mary Ann Elvington.

He appeared before the Marion County Magistrate Court Thursday morning via video from the detention center. Brand only spoke when judge Danny Parker asked him questions.

The hearing was also attended by Elvington’s three children who gave testimony describing their mother as a Christian woman who was generous.

Marion County Sheriff have not released details about Elvington’s murder. She was reported missing from an Horry County home on Sunday and found dead in Marion County the following day.

Brand, of Marion, was booked into the Marion County Detention Center on Wednesday and was later charged. He was previously convicted for multiple robberies. Brand was sentenced to 15 years in 2012 and was released before his jail term was completed.

The Sun News has requested records from the South Carolina Department of Corrections about Brand.