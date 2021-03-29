Homicide suspected in death of missing 80-year-old woman, Horry County police say

Mary Ann Elvington, 80, was found dead Monday night.

The search for a missing 80-year-old woman didn’t end how police hoped.

Monday night, around 6:45 p.m., remains believed to be that of missing Mary Ann Elvington were located in the Zion community of Marion County, according to Horry County police.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Horry County Police Department and the State Law Enforcement Division.

“We sincerely appreciate the diligence and exceptional work by our neighboring agencies. While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, we will not rest until this crime is solved,” an Horry County police Facebook post read.

On Sunday, March 28, 2021, Elvington was reported missing and a search was launched.

Elvington’s white 2012 Buick LaCrosse was found unoccupied at a location on Bobby L. Davis Boulevard in Marion County.

Over the course of the investigation, police used bloodhounds and other tracking dogs, FLIR thermal imaging equipment, and foot searches in an effort to find Elvington.

South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division also provided assistance with an aerial search via helicopter.

She was approximately 5’2” and 160 lbs., with gray brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Elvington is asked to call their local law enforcement or the HCPD tipline at 843-915-8477.