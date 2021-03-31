Police arrest man in connection to murder of missing 80-year-old Horry County woman

police lights nighttime Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police have a man in custody in connection to the murder of a missing 80-year-old woman who was found dead Monday.

On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, authorities arrested 29-year-old Dominique Davonah Brand, of Marion, for the kidnapping and murder of 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington.

Brand is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Brand will have an arraignment before a Marion County Magistrate on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation is still ongoing across multiple jurisdictions with the assistance of local, state, and federal authorities.

Further information will be released in the coming days, according to a Facebook post from Horry County police.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace along with Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill sincerely thank the citizens of this area for their patience and assistance while authorities continue to work diligently on this case.