Myrtle Beach SkyWheel renovations to close Ocean Blvd. What’s being done to the landmark?

A crane is arriving Wednesday to begin dismantling the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel for its upcoming makeover, which will result in closures on Ocean Boulevard for approximately three weeks.

The SkyWheel is preparing to celebrate its 10th birthday with a renovation that includes refurbished gondolas, a new paint job and an upgraded light show.

“We are completely revamping the entire wheel – interior, exterior as well as including a dynamic lighting package to the exterior of the wheel,” said Rachel Beckerman, marketing and brand manager for SkyWheel Attractions, which has locations in Myrtle Beach and Panama City, Florida.

The 187-foot-tall observation wheel opened in May 2011. “Our 10th birthday is this year in May, so we really thought this was the year to do it,” said Beckerman, who added the company hopes to have a grand reopening celebration in May. “That way we can have a big birthday celebration encompassing all of the new features we have on the wheel, because it’s basically going to be a brand new wheel.”

Crews work to load gondolas on to a truck in 2018 at the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Florence. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

The gondolas were removed Saturday and will receive new floors and seats. The disassembling of the wheel’s exterior structure is expected to take about three weeks, with the crane positioned in the northbound lane of Ocean Boulevard.

The SkyWheel is located at 11th Ave. North, and traffic on the boulevard will be detoured to 14th Avenue North, Withers Alley and Mr. Joe White Avenue during daytime hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. At night, two-way traffic will be allowed on Ocean Boulevard, using only the western and center lanes.

“The wheel is 10 years old, it sits directly on the ocean and it takes a lot of battering with the wind and the salt, so it definitely needs a fresh new revamp,” Beckerman said.

The details of closures on Ocean Blvd. for approximately three weeks as work is being done to the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel involving a crane. Courtesy of the City of Myrtle Beach