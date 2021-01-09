Crime

Police say he shot at a car full of people. If convicted, he faces 120 years in prison

An Horry County man is behind bars after law enforcement say he fired multiple shots into a car full of people.

Dae’Shaun Page, 22, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at J. Reuben Long detention center without bond.

In September 2020, Myrtle Beach police and South Carolina Highway Patrol were speaking with victims of a hit and run near U.S. Highway 501 and U.S. Highway 31 when they discovered that the car had multiple bullet holes in it.

Horry County police spoke with the responding officers and got a record of the collision report. The Horry County police report is heavily redacted and gives little other information.

If convicted, Page faces 120 years in prison for the attempted murder charges and another five years for possessing a gun during a violent crime.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. He enjoys balancing the discipline and conviction in journalism with finding creative ways to find the truth and report it. Si, hablo espanol.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service