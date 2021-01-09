Police say he shot at a car full of people. If convicted, he faces 120 years in prison

An Horry County man is behind bars after law enforcement say he fired multiple shots into a car full of people.

Dae’Shaun Page, 22, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is being held at J. Reuben Long detention center without bond.

In September 2020, Myrtle Beach police and South Carolina Highway Patrol were speaking with victims of a hit and run near U.S. Highway 501 and U.S. Highway 31 when they discovered that the car had multiple bullet holes in it.

Horry County police spoke with the responding officers and got a record of the collision report. The Horry County police report is heavily redacted and gives little other information.

If convicted, Page faces 120 years in prison for the attempted murder charges and another five years for possessing a gun during a violent crime.