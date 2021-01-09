Man wanted in connection to armed robberies in Conway Friday night, police say

Police are searching for information about back-to-back armed robberies near Conway Friday night.

Horry County police announced early Saturday morning that they are searching for a man they suspect is involved in the robberies. They announced the search on social media and shared a photo of the man.

In the photo, he is wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and a mask over his nose and mouth.

WANTED - ARMED ROBBERY#HCPD is searching for these individuals in connection with multiple armed robberies that occurred Friday night.



The incidents occurred at the Homewood Grill on HWY 701 N and the Sunhouse on HWY 90, both near Conway.



Have info? Call 843-248-1520. pic.twitter.com/L3Xsv9hbSC — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) January 9, 2021

The robberies occurred at the Homewood Grill on U.S. Highway 701 and the Sunhouse on U.S. Highway 90, both near Conway. They happened around 8 p.m. Friday night.

Police ask that anyone with information call (843) 248-1520.