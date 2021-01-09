Crime

Man wanted in connection to armed robberies in Conway Friday night, police say

Police are searching for information about back-to-back armed robberies near Conway Friday night.

Horry County police announced early Saturday morning that they are searching for a man they suspect is involved in the robberies. They announced the search on social media and shared a photo of the man.

In the photo, he is wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and a mask over his nose and mouth.

The robberies occurred at the Homewood Grill on U.S. Highway 701 and the Sunhouse on U.S. Highway 90, both near Conway. They happened around 8 p.m. Friday night.

Police ask that anyone with information call (843) 248-1520.

Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. He enjoys balancing the discipline and conviction in journalism with finding creative ways to find the truth and report it. Si, hablo espanol.
