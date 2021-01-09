Crime
Man wanted in connection to armed robberies in Conway Friday night, police say
Police are searching for information about back-to-back armed robberies near Conway Friday night.
Horry County police announced early Saturday morning that they are searching for a man they suspect is involved in the robberies. They announced the search on social media and shared a photo of the man.
In the photo, he is wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and a mask over his nose and mouth.
The robberies occurred at the Homewood Grill on U.S. Highway 701 and the Sunhouse on U.S. Highway 90, both near Conway. They happened around 8 p.m. Friday night.
Police ask that anyone with information call (843) 248-1520.
