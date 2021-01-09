Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ Grand Strand man wanted for murder

Police are searching for a man they say stabbed someone to death in Georgetown.

The Georgetown Police Department said Montrez Cyrus Simmons is armed and dangerous and has an active warrant for his arrest on a charge of murder.

Police responded to Cribb Court around 11 p.m. Friday in connection to a stabbing. Officers said the Simmons walked into the home and killed the victim. Information about the victim has not been released yet.

Police said anyone who sees Simmons should not approach him but instead contact 911.