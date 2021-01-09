Crime

Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ Grand Strand man wanted for murder

Police are searching for a man they say stabbed someone to death in Georgetown.

The Georgetown Police Department said Montrez Cyrus Simmons is armed and dangerous and has an active warrant for his arrest on a charge of murder.

Police responded to Cribb Court around 11 p.m. Friday in connection to a stabbing. Officers said the Simmons walked into the home and killed the victim. Information about the victim has not been released yet.

Police said anyone who sees Simmons should not approach him but instead contact 911.

Profile Image of Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III
Gerard Albert III reports on any and everything in Myrtle Beach for The Sun News. Albert was editor-in-chief at Florida International University’s student newspaper. He also covered Miami-Dade and Broward County for WLRN, South Florida’s NPR station. He is an award-winning journalist who has reported throughout South Florida and New York City. He enjoys balancing the discipline and conviction in journalism with finding creative ways to find the truth and report it. Si, hablo espanol.
  Comments  
