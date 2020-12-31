Myrtle Beach cops find man with underage girl in parked car: warrant

A 23-year-old man faces 15 years in prison after police say they found him in a car with a half-dressed teen.

Myrtle Beach police charged Lotoryante Dih’audre Greene with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in connection to the incident.

On Wednesday, officers went to 6th Avenue South for a suspicious vehicle. There, they found Greene in the car with his shorts pulled down, according to an arrest warrant.

There was also a 15-year-old girl, who was half-dressed, in the vehicle, the warrants state.

Greene admitted to having sex with the teen and said he did not make sure she was old enough to consent, the warrants state.

The victim also told police they were having sex when officers arrived at the car, according to the warrants.