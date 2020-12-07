Man charged with sexually abusing teen following tip from school principal

A North Myrtle Beach man is in jail after police say he inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl earlier this year.

Brandon Moore was arrested Sunday while North Myrtle Beach police were responding to a noise complaint near 1300 South Ocean Boulevard. They identified Moore, who had a warrant for his arrest and took him into custody.

Moore, 25, is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old while she and her cousin were inside a house, according to a police report. Moore and another man were serving alcohol to the teenager and her cousin. After a while the cousin and the other man went to a separate part of the house, leaving Moore alone with the girl. He started to make sexual advances which the girl denied, saying she was “not interested,” the police report said.

Moore persisted and the victim asked her cousin to leave the house. Authorities said the cousin ignored the girl and Moore entered the room with them where he started to touch the girl under her clothes. The girl pushed Moore away and told him to stop, he told her to “shut up and let it happen.” The girl forced Moore away and was able to convince her cousin to leave the house.

Police were tipped off by a middle school principal who told them he suspected that the girl had been sexually assaulted. The assault happened sometime in July of this year, according to the police report. Police issued a warrant for Moore , who also goes by “Sway” and arrested him Sunday morning. He is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Moore is not a registered sex offender or on parole, according to South Carolina registries. In November of this year he was arrested and fined for possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. In September, he was jailed for driving under the influence, petite larceny and resisting arrest. Both times he paid a fine and his bond and was released.