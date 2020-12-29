Warrants: Horry man shot and killed girlfriend and her son, raped and kidnapped a teen

The 44-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend and her teenage son also kidnapped and raped a 17-year-old girl, police say.

The details of the Loris area Christmas Eve double-murder were included in the warrants that Horry County police released on Tuesday.

Police say the shooting happened on Papas Bay Road in the Loris area. Two victims were found in the home on Christmas Eve morning. Officers went to the home to check the welfare of the people who lived there, according to an incident report.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Marelene Haywood, 43, and her 19-year-old son Kevonta Hills. The pair were shot multiple times in their home between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday, police say.

Antonio Long was arrested days later and charged with two counts of murder, kidnapping and first-degree sexual assault.

Haywood was Long’s girlfriend and they lived together, according to the arrest warrants. Hills was Haywood’s son.

Long is also accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at gunpoint the same day, according to the warrants. He then kidnapped the teen, drove her across the state line and then released her.

Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said additional details about the juvenile’s relationship to the victims or suspect are protected.

Long has been held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center since his Saturday arrest. He has not had bond set in his case, as only a circuit court judge can set bond on murder charges.

He faces life in prison if convicted.

Long has only faced minor traffic violations charges in Horry County before he was arrested and accused of murder, according to online court records.