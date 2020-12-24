Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in deadly Loris shooting

Horry County police are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in Loris.

The shooting happened on Papas Bay Road in Loris, according to police.

Police have named Antonio Long as a suspect. Officials said he was last seen driving a white 2008 Honda Accord with South Carolina tags. The license plate number on the car Long was seen driving is RXU 743, according to a photo tweeted by Horry County police.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous,” the tweet said.

Authorities said Long was last seen around Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

Horry County police did not say when the shooting happened or release any additional information.

Police urged the public to call 843-248-1520 with any information.

Profile Image of Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat
Jenna Farhat is a reporter covering the South Strand. She has served as the managing editor and the news editor of The Sunflower, an independent, student-run newspaper covering Wichita State University. During her time there, she won several Kansas Collegiate Media awards for her investigative reporting and for feature writing. While she served as managing editor, The Sunflower won awards from the Associated College Press and the Kansas Sunshine Coalition for Open Government. She has been with The Sun News since 2020. She was born in Ohio and grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She is fluent in Arabic.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service