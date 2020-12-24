Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in deadly Loris shooting

Horry County police are searching for a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in Loris.

The shooting happened on Papas Bay Road in Loris, according to police.

Police have named Antonio Long as a suspect. Officials said he was last seen driving a white 2008 Honda Accord with South Carolina tags. The license plate number on the car Long was seen driving is RXU 743, according to a photo tweeted by Horry County police.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous,” the tweet said.

Authorities said Long was last seen around Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

Horry County police did not say when the shooting happened or release any additional information.

Police urged the public to call 843-248-1520 with any information.

Members of the HCPD Criminal Investigation Division are responding to a shooting incident on Papas Bay Road in Loris. This is an active death investigation. Police are currently searching for suspect Antonio Long, pictured here. pic.twitter.com/AGZagxZgB0 — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) December 24, 2020