Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Horry Couny police make arrest in connection to Loris shooting that left mother, son dead

Horry County police announced Saturday evening that a suspect in this week’s shooting that left two dead in Loris has been taken into custody.

Police say Antonio Long was detained without incident and his charges are pending as it is an active investigation.

The shooting happened on Papas Bay Road in Loris, according to police, who later identified the victims as Marelene Haywood, 43, and her 19-year-old son Kevonta Hills. The pair were shot multiple times in their home between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday, police say. Their bodies were not found until later Thursday morning.

Soon after, police named Long as a suspect.

Profile Image of David Wetzel
David Wetzel
David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service