Horry Couny police make arrest in connection to Loris shooting that left mother, son dead

Horry County police announced Saturday evening that a suspect in this week’s shooting that left two dead in Loris has been taken into custody.

Police say Antonio Long was detained without incident and his charges are pending as it is an active investigation.

The shooting happened on Papas Bay Road in Loris, according to police, who later identified the victims as Marelene Haywood, 43, and her 19-year-old son Kevonta Hills. The pair were shot multiple times in their home between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday, police say. Their bodies were not found until later Thursday morning.

Soon after, police named Long as a suspect.