Mom cuffed in Myrtle Beach after baby tests positive for cocaine, cops say

A mom found herself in Myrtle Beach jail after she and her newborn tested positive for cocaine, according to an arrest report.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Diane H. Benedetti, 26, on Wednesday and charged her with unlawful neglect of a child.

She was released on a personal recognizance bond.

In November, Benedetti gave birth at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to the report. Both she and the baby tested positive for cocaine.

A Department of Social Services worker got medical documentation to show the positive tests, the report states.

Unlawful neglect of a child is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.