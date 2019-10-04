Baby dies in Georgetown with cocaine in system. Mother now in jail

SHARE COPY LINK

A mother is in jail after her baby died and tested positive for illegal drugs, according to a police report.

Stephanie Marie Healey, 28, of Georgetown, was booked into Georgetown County jail Thursday afternoon. Georgetown City police charged her with homicide by child abuse. She is being held without bond.

Homicide by child abuse is punishable by 20 years to life in prison.

On Dec. 29, the Horry County Coroner called police about a newborn baby that died at Georgetown Memorial Hospital around 5 a.m. The baby girl died about three hours after being born, according to the report.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The newborn tested positive for cocaine and opiates, according to the report.

Healey was the victim’s mother, and she gave birth at 34 weeks, the report states.

Georgetown City Police pushed out a “Wanted” posted of Healey on Sept. 30, nine months after the baby died. Police say a lengthy investigation included having to wait for official toxicology reports and meeting with the Solicitor’s Office led to the delay between the baby’s death and the mother facing charges.