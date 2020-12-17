1 arrested in connection to shooting at Myrtle Beach area restaurant

A Georgia man is in jail after police say he shot another person at a Myrtle Beach area restaurant Wednesday night.

Horry County police arrested Robert Moore in connection to a shooting at Magoo’s Sports & Spirits. He was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday.

Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the Magoo’s Sports & Spirits, 3308 Waccamaw Blvd., for the reported shooting. A gunshot victim inside the bar and several people helped tend to him, according to a police report.

The victim appeared half-conscious when police arrived and EMS took him to the hospital, according to the report.

Witnesses said there was an argument outside the bar between the victim and Moore. Moore then took out a gun and shot the victim, the report states. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

But, Moore returned and was arrested a short time later. Police found a gun in his vehicle, according to the report.