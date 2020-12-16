Teenage North Myrtle Beach murder suspect rejects plea deal, now faces life in prison

A teenage murder suspect rejected a plea deal that would have seen him spend 30 years in prison, and he now faces life behind bars.

Sebastian Kaisk, 19, was in Horry County court Wednesday for an arraignment on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He appeared via video from J. Reuben Long Detention Center due to COVID-19 protocol.

He pleaded not guilty to both counts. Kaisk was charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Tyler Schaeffer, 32, in North Myrtle Beach.

Police went to Smith Street and 38th Avenue South on July 14, 2019, for a man — identified as Schaeffer — lying in the roadway. Investigators say Kaisk shot and killed Schaeffer. Officers used video surveillance of the shooting to obtain a photo of the suspect, Kaisk, and later saw a person matching the description near the 2700 block of U.S. Highway 17 South.

Assistant Solicitor Seth Oskin said the state offered a deal of 30 years in prison, but Kaisk rejected it. Kaisk told the court that he understood that he now faces life in prison.

“No further plea offers will be made to this defendant,” Oskin said.

Kaisk’s trial was set for January, but that could be delayed as the state has paused jury trials because of the coronavirus pandemic.