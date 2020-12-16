Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Teenage North Myrtle Beach murder suspect rejects plea deal, now faces life in prison

A teenage murder suspect rejected a plea deal that would have seen him spend 30 years in prison, and he now faces life behind bars.

Sebastian Kaisk, 19, was in Horry County court Wednesday for an arraignment on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He appeared via video from J. Reuben Long Detention Center due to COVID-19 protocol.

He pleaded not guilty to both counts. Kaisk was charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Tyler Schaeffer, 32, in North Myrtle Beach.

Police went to Smith Street and 38th Avenue South on July 14, 2019, for a man — identified as Schaeffer — lying in the roadway. Investigators say Kaisk shot and killed Schaeffer. Officers used video surveillance of the shooting to obtain a photo of the suspect, Kaisk, and later saw a person matching the description near the 2700 block of U.S. Highway 17 South.

Assistant Solicitor Seth Oskin said the state offered a deal of 30 years in prison, but Kaisk rejected it. Kaisk told the court that he understood that he now faces life in prison.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“No further plea offers will be made to this defendant,” Oskin said.

Kaisk’s trial was set for January, but that could be delayed as the state has paused jury trials because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service