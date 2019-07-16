Man found dead in North Myrtle Beach roadway, police charge one with murder

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

North Myrtle Beach police arrested one person in connection to a murder on Sunday night.

Sebastian Dominic Kasik, 18, of North Myrtle Beach, faces life in prison if convicted. He was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police responded around 11:45 p.m. to a person in the roadway at Smith Street and 38th Avenue South, according to North Myrtle Beach police. The victim was shot and later pronounced dead at the Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

Police used video surveillance to obtain a photo of the suspect. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police saw a person matching the description near the 2700 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, where he was detained.

Kasik is being held at the North Myrtle Beach Detention Center.

He was by Atlantic Beach police in April on a disorderly conduct charge. He was found guilty and ordered to pay $257.50 in costs and fines.