Horry County Coroner victim identified in North Myrtle Beach shooting

A 32-year-old man died in a Sunday night shooting in North Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Tyler Schaeffer, of North Myrtle Beach, died on Monday morning at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center from injuries in the shooting, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell.

Around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a man in the roadway at Smith Street and 38th Avenue South, according to North Myrtle Beach police.

Police used video surveillance of the shooting to obtain a photo of the suspect and later saw a person their description near the 2700 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, where the suspect was detained around 5 p.m. Monday.

North Myrtle Beach police charged Sebastian Dominic Kaisk, 18, with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.